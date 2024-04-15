12 Cream-Based Sauces You Should Know, According To A Trained Chef

Culinary schools spend a lot of time teaching aspiring chefs about sauces, and with good reason. A sauce can be the detail that salvages a mediocre meal, makes a good one great, or a great one truly transcendent.

Cream sauces hold an interesting position within the sprawling sauce category. They don't fit neatly into the old-school framework of "mother" sauces and their derivatives, because you'll find them in several branches of that structure. Heavy cream brings richness and silkiness to any sauce, which makes it a powerful tool for anyone looking to level up in the kitchen.

As a trained chef and former restaurateur, I've had that formal education in sauce-making, and I've made a lot of cream-based sauces at work and at home. Most of them are easier than you'd think and can make your dishes feel more sophisticated. Here are many tasty and versatile cream sauces that I think you should know.