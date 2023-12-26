The Creamy Way To Thicken Mushroom Sauce Without Using Cornstarch

Creating a rich and flavorful mushroom sauce is a culinary art that requires careful consideration of ingredients and techniques. Many recipes call for thickeners like cornstarch or a roux to achieve the desired consistency. However, these can pose a challenge as they can dilute the robust flavors of the mushrooms and other ingredients. To retain, and indeed concentrate, the flavors present, we recommend a two-step method that requires a bit of patience, but is well worth it: Reduce the sauce and introduce a splash of cream.

Mushrooms boast a unique earthy but subtle flavor profile that can be easily dulled by thickening agents. While effective, roux, a mixture of flour and fat, and cornstarch slurry, a blend of cornstarch and water, not only alter the flavor of sauces and gravies, but can leave them with a grainy, gloopy, or gummy texture.

Our alternative involves a more nuanced approach. Reduction means simmering the sauce over medium heat, allowing the liquid to evaporate and the flavors to intensify. By opting for this method, cooks can preserve the essence of the mushrooms while achieving the desired thickness. Heavy cream not only contributes a luxurious texture but also complements the earthy notes of the mushrooms, resulting in a velvety, balanced, and indulgent sauce. This kind of creamy mushroom sauce is great with all kinds of meats, but is also excellent paired with pasta or potatoes.