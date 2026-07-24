The Actual Reason Jersey Mike's Can't Toast Your Sub

A warm, toasty sub roll is scientifically more delicious than an untoasted one. When bread is placed in the toaster, its sugars break down and create a complex, caramel-like flavor and aroma, hence why it tastes so delicious with a simple knob of butter or with Italian meats sandwiched in between. If you're used to toasting your favorite subs at Jimmy John's and Subway, you might be disappointed to find out that Jersey Mike's doesn't offer the same service. Not only are toasted subs not part of Jersey Mike's recipe, but the stores are only equipped with grills — not toaster ovens — making a toasted sub roll virtually impossible.

The New Jersey-based chain might offer baked in-house bread and a boatload of secret menu items, but if you're craving a toasty sub roll, you'll have to hit up another chain. According to Jersey Mike's official website, staff are not trained to toast subs, since it's not a part of the chain's recipe. The website also mentions that, since Jersey Mike's stores are individually owned and operated, "it would be at the store owner's discretion to accommodate by putting bread on the grill."

The grill is primarily used for the chain's hot sandwiches, like Mike's Famous Philly and the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak. So, if you're craving an Original Italian at Jersey Mike's but you don't want to settle for untoasted bread, it's worth asking the staff at your local Jersey Mike's. Just remember that it's not guaranteed — and even if they do offer it, it's unlikely to taste the same.