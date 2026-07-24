The Actual Reason Jersey Mike's Can't Toast Your Sub
A warm, toasty sub roll is scientifically more delicious than an untoasted one. When bread is placed in the toaster, its sugars break down and create a complex, caramel-like flavor and aroma, hence why it tastes so delicious with a simple knob of butter or with Italian meats sandwiched in between. If you're used to toasting your favorite subs at Jimmy John's and Subway, you might be disappointed to find out that Jersey Mike's doesn't offer the same service. Not only are toasted subs not part of Jersey Mike's recipe, but the stores are only equipped with grills — not toaster ovens — making a toasted sub roll virtually impossible.
The New Jersey-based chain might offer baked in-house bread and a boatload of secret menu items, but if you're craving a toasty sub roll, you'll have to hit up another chain. According to Jersey Mike's official website, staff are not trained to toast subs, since it's not a part of the chain's recipe. The website also mentions that, since Jersey Mike's stores are individually owned and operated, "it would be at the store owner's discretion to accommodate by putting bread on the grill."
The grill is primarily used for the chain's hot sandwiches, like Mike's Famous Philly and the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak. So, if you're craving an Original Italian at Jersey Mike's but you don't want to settle for untoasted bread, it's worth asking the staff at your local Jersey Mike's. Just remember that it's not guaranteed — and even if they do offer it, it's unlikely to taste the same.
If this Jersey Mike's quirk bothers you, you're not alone
This quirk certainly distinguishes Jersey Mike's from other sub shops out there — and not necessarily in a good way. While the chain has a lot to be praised for, customers on Reddit have a lot to say about the chain's inability to toast its subs. One customer calls it "lazy and dumb," writing, "If I want a cold sandwich, I'll make it at home. I go out for toasted hot sandwiches." Another says, "I hate that Jersey Mike's seems to be the #1 competitor for Subway yet they don't toast their subs." The biggest Jersey Mike's sub is larger than Subway's footlong, but according to these customers, it doesn't matter: A toasted sub is an essential part of any sub shop.
Despite it being a frequent customer complaint, apparently, many employees can't stand preparing a grilled Jersey Mike's sub, primarily because it can cause a backup in the line. One employee on Reddit writes, "I almost never offer the grill option myself — unless the customer's alone and it won't slow things down," while another notes that their team "[prefers] not to have customers ask for either toasted [...] specifically during rush, because it can cause a backup on the grill."
If you're considering asking for your sub grilled at Jersey Mike's, check that the line isn't going out the door. If you're at a chain that allows employees to grill the sub rolls, they're more likely to say yes if they know it won't hold up the line. Otherwise, take your sub home and toast it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This offers the same effect and will keep you on the Jersey Mike's employees' good side.