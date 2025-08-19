What It Means That Jersey Mike's Bread Is Baked In-House

Stand in line for a sammie at Jersey Mike's and you'll smell the aroma of the freshly-baked subs. However, while the bread may be baked in-house, it doesn't mean that the dough is mixed, kneaded, and proofed at each franchise. Rather, the part-baked bread arrives frozen to each store and is thawed and baked on site, which explains that moreish bread-y aroma that meets you at the door.

Take a look at Jersey Mike's website and it states that "authentic Jersey bread is the foundation of a sub above. We bake our bread fresh in our stores every day." While this statement is true, we wouldn't blame you if you accidentally assumed that the bread used to make the best Jersey Mike's subs is made from scratch. In actuality, according to multiple online commenters who allegedly work at the sandwich retailer, the bread is merely proofed and finished off in the oven, eliminating all the extra legwork of kneading and knocking back an abundance of fresh dough balls daily.

For instance, one commenter on Reddit, who was employed by the store, explained that the shaped bread would arrive frozen and be thawed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Then, they would "spray em down with water and stretch them into their molds, and put them in a preheated proofer for 20 minutes at 105." When the bread reached the correct size, it would be scored down the middle and baked.