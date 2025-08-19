What It Means That Jersey Mike's Bread Is Baked In-House
Stand in line for a sammie at Jersey Mike's and you'll smell the aroma of the freshly-baked subs. However, while the bread may be baked in-house, it doesn't mean that the dough is mixed, kneaded, and proofed at each franchise. Rather, the part-baked bread arrives frozen to each store and is thawed and baked on site, which explains that moreish bread-y aroma that meets you at the door.
Take a look at Jersey Mike's website and it states that "authentic Jersey bread is the foundation of a sub above. We bake our bread fresh in our stores every day." While this statement is true, we wouldn't blame you if you accidentally assumed that the bread used to make the best Jersey Mike's subs is made from scratch. In actuality, according to multiple online commenters who allegedly work at the sandwich retailer, the bread is merely proofed and finished off in the oven, eliminating all the extra legwork of kneading and knocking back an abundance of fresh dough balls daily.
For instance, one commenter on Reddit, who was employed by the store, explained that the shaped bread would arrive frozen and be thawed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Then, they would "spray em down with water and stretch them into their molds, and put them in a preheated proofer for 20 minutes at 105." When the bread reached the correct size, it would be scored down the middle and baked.
Jersey Mike's bread is sprayed with water to help it color evenly
The same Reddit commentator also gave some insider info on how the bread is baked, explaining that if the edges of the sub get too brown, they are sprayed with water. This technique allows the center to cook through while the water on the perimeter of the rolls turns into steam and cools the edges. Employed by professional bakers, this trick eliminates the risk of the bread burning but also allows it to expand better, producing a finished product with a glossier and thinner crust. Keen to get the goss on some other Jersey Mike's secrets? You can order off a secret menu, and better yet, if you use the app, you'll be able to skip the line. For example, this Jersey Mike's secret menu item takes a basic Philly cheesesteak to new heights by adding chipotle mayo.
Many fast food chains, such as Subway, prepare their bread beforehand to make service faster and cheaper. Baking bread that has been prepared in bulk in a bakery also guarantees that every sub looks and tastes as identical as possible, which ensures consistency in all stores. Most importantly of all, finishing off the bake on-site results in the freshest bread with a softer crumb and inviting flavor. Earlier this year, restaurant chain Panera Bread announced the decision to close its dough facilities over the coming months and roll out a par-baked model too.