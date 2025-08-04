This Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Item Takes A Basic Philly Cheesesteak To New Heights

The classic Philly cheesesteak is already pretty unbeatable. You've got thin-sliced steak, melty cheese, grilled onions, all stacked on a soft hoagie. But somehow, Jersey Mike's found a way to push it further with the #99. This one's not on the board. It's a secret menu mashup that brings together two heavy hitters: the #56 (Big Kahuna Cheesesteak), which we ranked as the best Jersey Mike's sub, and the #43 (Chipotle Cheesesteak). It's one of those fan creations that floats around online and through word of mouth, but once you try it, you get the hype.

Here's the breakdown. The #56 is loaded with steak, grilled onions and peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, and extra white American cheese. The #43 keeps things simpler. It has steak, onions, peppers, and chipotle mayo that adds smoky heat. Combine the two, get it on Rosemary Parmesan bread, and boom, you get the #99. It's cheesy, spicy, messy in the best way, and somehow even more satisfying than either sandwich on its own. It's one of those Jersey Mike's secrets you wish you knew sooner. Some locations know the order by name, while others might need a little help, but once you've had it, it's hard to go back to a plain cheesesteak again.