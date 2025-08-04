This Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Item Takes A Basic Philly Cheesesteak To New Heights
The classic Philly cheesesteak is already pretty unbeatable. You've got thin-sliced steak, melty cheese, grilled onions, all stacked on a soft hoagie. But somehow, Jersey Mike's found a way to push it further with the #99. This one's not on the board. It's a secret menu mashup that brings together two heavy hitters: the #56 (Big Kahuna Cheesesteak), which we ranked as the best Jersey Mike's sub, and the #43 (Chipotle Cheesesteak). It's one of those fan creations that floats around online and through word of mouth, but once you try it, you get the hype.
Here's the breakdown. The #56 is loaded with steak, grilled onions and peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, and extra white American cheese. The #43 keeps things simpler. It has steak, onions, peppers, and chipotle mayo that adds smoky heat. Combine the two, get it on Rosemary Parmesan bread, and boom, you get the #99. It's cheesy, spicy, messy in the best way, and somehow even more satisfying than either sandwich on its own. It's one of those Jersey Mike's secrets you wish you knew sooner. Some locations know the order by name, while others might need a little help, but once you've had it, it's hard to go back to a plain cheesesteak again.
How to order the #99 and make it your own
If the person behind the counter knows what the #99 is, you're golden. If not, don't worry. It's easy to explain. Just order a #56 and ask them to add chipotle mayo. That's the full build that includes steak, grilled onions and peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, extra white American cheese, and that creamy, smoky kick that ties everything together. Ordering on the app? Choose the Big Kahuna Cheesesteak, then type "add chipotle mayo" into the special instructions box. That usually does the trick.
There's also a workaround. You could start with a #43 and add mushrooms and jalapeños. Both are free. But just so you know, that version doesn't include the extra cheese that comes with the Kahuna, so it's not quite the same thing. For the full #99 effect, stick with the #56 base. If you don't have a Jersey Mike's nearby, you can make a homemade Philly cheesesteak and use this simple chipotle mayo recipe to satisfy your cravings.
If you want to go off-script a little, you can go wild with your order. Add banana peppers for a little tang. Sub American cheese for provolone if you want something milder. Portobello mushrooms are a small upcharge, but worth it. You can even switch the beef for chicken. Toss on bacon and you've made the unofficial #100, a nod to combining the #99 with the #1 BLT. Make it your way. It's hard to mess this one up.