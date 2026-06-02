9 Fast Food Items Employees Can't Stand To Prepare

If you're chronically online, you're probably already familiar with the TikTok hack to get the freshest fries from McDonald's. According to TikTok users, all you have to do is ask for your fries without salt. McDonald's policy is to add salt to its fries when they're cooking, so asking for them unsalted means that they will have to cook yours from scratch. But we have to warn you: If you do this, you may end up with more than fresh fries — you'll end up with a seriously annoyed staff member, too.

The truth is, many McDonald's workers can't stand it when customers ask for unsalted fries it requires that they stop what they're doing and pour new fries into the hot fryer (which can actually result in burns). But safety risks aside, it's just annoying and inconvenient, say many workers. While many are understanding if the request is motivated by health reasons, if you ask for more salt afterward, that's a dead giveaway that you did it just to get the freshest fries. "[I'd] just tell them we ran out of salt packets to be petty," said one Redditor in the r/McDonaldsEmployees thread.

Still want fresh fries? It's easy: Just ask for them. "I would always let them know they can ask for their fries cooked to order, that way they're fresh and salty," added another Reddit user.