McDonald's Employees Can't Stand This Popular Fry 'Hack'

McDonald's employs around 2 million people globally. And, just like any service-based workplace, there are more than few ways for a customer to ruin one of those employee's days, intentionally or not. A disgruntled McDonald's worker took to the internet to share their woes about one hack that they really wish you would stop trying.

Now, everybody knows that McDonald's French fries are some of the best fast food fries in the game. But if you've ever tried the "no salt" McDonald's fry hack, then you may have unknowingly made someone's shift a bit harder. If you're not already familiar, it's simply asking for your fries without salt. When customers do this, McDonald's employees have to make a fresh batch of fries that aren't from the vat of already-salted fries waiting under the orange glow of a warming light.

What seems like a sneaky trick to guarantee fresh fries can be a huge headache for staff. One McDonald's employee posted an image of a suspicious-looking dog on Reddit to express their perspective when customers request unsalted fries, only to ask for salt packets after all is said and done. Another employee stated on Reddit, "If you want fresh fries, just ask for fresh fries. We have to pour fries directly from the hot basket into a fry box for a no salt fry. It is hard to do. Half the time you end up burning your hand. And it's just annoying, especially when you then ask for salt on the side. Just ask for fresh fries." Others agree that they're happy to make for legitimate dietary restrictions or after a polite request.