McDonald's Employees Can't Stand This Popular Fry 'Hack'
McDonald's employs around 2 million people globally. And, just like any service-based workplace, there are more than few ways for a customer to ruin one of those employee's days, intentionally or not. A disgruntled McDonald's worker took to the internet to share their woes about one hack that they really wish you would stop trying.
Now, everybody knows that McDonald's French fries are some of the best fast food fries in the game. But if you've ever tried the "no salt" McDonald's fry hack, then you may have unknowingly made someone's shift a bit harder. If you're not already familiar, it's simply asking for your fries without salt. When customers do this, McDonald's employees have to make a fresh batch of fries that aren't from the vat of already-salted fries waiting under the orange glow of a warming light.
What seems like a sneaky trick to guarantee fresh fries can be a huge headache for staff. One McDonald's employee posted an image of a suspicious-looking dog on Reddit to express their perspective when customers request unsalted fries, only to ask for salt packets after all is said and done. Another employee stated on Reddit, "If you want fresh fries, just ask for fresh fries. We have to pour fries directly from the hot basket into a fry box for a no salt fry. It is hard to do. Half the time you end up burning your hand. And it's just annoying, especially when you then ask for salt on the side. Just ask for fresh fries." Others agree that they're happy to make for legitimate dietary restrictions or after a polite request.
If you're a paying customer, is it really so bad to take advantage of a few hacks?
You might be thinking, "If I'm a paying customer, what is wrong with making specific requests for how my food is prepared?" It's not an unreasonable thought, but there are a few things to consider before you double down on this perspective. There are plenty of great McDonald's hacks for saving a few bucks that don't make life harder for the employees working there, like downloading the app or getting your drink without ice.
One McDonald's employee questions whether you really need fresh fries anyway, saying that they are probably fresh as old batches should be disposed of after seven minutes, "Any cooked fries left in the fry station after that are supposed to be discarded into a waste bucket."
McDonald's is fast food, meaning the staff are usually juggling dozens of orders at once. Making complex requests or trying to trick the system just to get some fresh fries is not only annoying but can err on the side of disrespectful. Special requests should be reserved for people with dietary restrictions, and McDonald's employees will often be happy to make you fresh fries if you just ask nicely. So, don't be afraid to make the specific requests you want, but prioritize being gracious, honest, and kind to the employees going the extra mile for you. A worker explained, "I would always let them know they can ask for their fries cooked to order, that way they're fresh and salty." Kindly asking for fresh fries is totally fine, but trying to trick the system can reasonably be categorized as kind of uncool.