Review: Panera Stuffed Its Salads Into Rolls, And It's As 'Meh' As I Expected

Why have a sandwich and a side salad for lunch when you can have both rolled into one? This is the concept of the new Panera Bread Salad Stuffers. And before you ask, no. This isn't part of an elaborate and ongoing April Fool's joke. This is a real item now taking over the cafe's menu.

Essentially, you can now turn any Panera half salad into a sandwich by having it stuffed into a roll. It's a completely new kind of menu item for the chain — one that it's calling a "bread bowl for your salad" — and it also comes on a completely new kind of bread. This isn't the same kind of crunchy French baguette that accompanies your cup of soup. This is an Italian-style roll designed to be all-over soft and fluffy, yet sturdy enough to contain a bowlful's worth of veggies, proteins, and dressing. All of your favorite salads can be stuffed, including the chain's two new specialty salads: the Steakhouse Salad and the Santa Fe Chicken Salad.

Something this unconventional deserves a closer look, so I quickly set out for my nearest Panera. The drive-thru speaker wasted no time running through its spiel, touting the new Stuffers as "a delicious way to take your salad on the go" — or something to that effect. I decided I would be the judge of that and ordered a handful of the handhelds to give them a proper try.