The Basic Panera Sandwich You Might Want To Avoid

Panera's vast selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, and flatbreads has many great items worth ordering — check out Tasting Table's ranking of the 20 best Panera menu items if you're looking for inspiration on what to get. However, not all of its dishes are winners. So, we have also done our research on which Panera Bread menu items to avoid ordering. And landing second to last in our ranking of Panera Bread sandwiches from worst to best was, sadly, the classic grilled cheese. We based our ranking on criteria like overall taste, filling-to-bread ratios, and unique toppings or sauces. The grilled cheese is as basic as they come, consisting of bread and cheese grilled to a buttery, gooey crisp. It's perfect in its simplicity, and Panera's high quality, freshly baked bread as the foundation sounded promising.

The chain even honors the simplicity of a classic grilled cheese by not adding anything fancy like grilled onions or meat to it. But in the absence of sauces and toppings, we were really hoping for that famously crunchy and gooey textural contrast between the bread and the melted cheese. Disappointingly, the texture was its biggest failure. The bread was soggy and mushy and the melted cheese had hardened into a chewy, cold glob in the time it took us to get the sandwich home. As such, perhaps one big mistake to avoid at Panera Bread is ordering the grilled cheese to go. But even a half-hour trip from the restaurant to your kitchen table or work desk shouldn't result in a mushy, soggy, borderline inedible mess.