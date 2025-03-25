You Can Buy Day-Old Bread From This Popular Sandwich Chain
You know that feeling of finding forgotten money in a coat pocket? That's the same vibe you get with this day-old bread hack. If you are a fan of Jimmy John's most popular sandwiches but your pocketbook isn't, you will be happy to learn you can buy this fast food chain's day-old bread to recreate it. For as little as 50 cents, you can buy a loaf of this eatery's French bread and use it to make your favorite sandwich using your own cheese, meats, veggies, and spreads for a fraction of the price.
According to the Jimmy John's website, the chain's French and wheat sandwich bread is made right in the store. Not only that, but the French bread is baked every four hours during the course of the business day.
One staff member from Jimmy John's shared on Reddit that they freeze the leftover bread overnight and then sell it the next day. If you are buying the day-old bread, the employee recommends toasting it when you make your at-home sandwich for optimal taste.
Ways to use Jimmy John's day-old bread
The price point for this day-old Jimmy John's bread is too good to pass up, but you don't have to use it just to build your next level club sandwich or meatball sub. You could transform your loaf into garlic bread to go along with a classic lasagna Bolognese. Cut it up into cubes and toast for croutons, or pulverize it in your food process and turn it into bread crumbs for filler and breading. French bread is one of the absolute best breads to use for a traditional panzanella salad. You can also slice it up and use it to make mini milk bread French toast. Because this bread is dipped in a creamy, eggy mixture and fried, it is very forgiving if the bread isn't perfectly soft.
Jimmy John's day-old bread seems like a great foundation to create a variety of meals. However, if you buy this bread and cannot use it within a day or do not plan to immediately use it, consider bundling it up in plastic wrap, placing it in a freezer-safe plastic bag free of excess air, and refreezing it for future use. You can store homemade bread in the freezer for up to three months.