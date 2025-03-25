You Can Buy Day-Old Bread From This Popular Sandwich Chain

You know that feeling of finding forgotten money in a coat pocket? That's the same vibe you get with this day-old bread hack. If you are a fan of Jimmy John's most popular sandwiches but your pocketbook isn't, you will be happy to learn you can buy this fast food chain's day-old bread to recreate it. For as little as 50 cents, you can buy a loaf of this eatery's French bread and use it to make your favorite sandwich using your own cheese, meats, veggies, and spreads for a fraction of the price.

According to the Jimmy John's website, the chain's French and wheat sandwich bread is made right in the store. Not only that, but the French bread is baked every four hours during the course of the business day.

One staff member from Jimmy John's shared on Reddit that they freeze the leftover bread overnight and then sell it the next day. If you are buying the day-old bread, the employee recommends toasting it when you make your at-home sandwich for optimal taste.