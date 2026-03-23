What's The Difference Between Burger King's Whopper And Whopper Jr?

McDonald's has a Big Mac, In-N-Out has a Double Double, and Burger King has the Whopper. The history of Burger King's famous Whopper actually starts before the Big Mac, reaching back to 1957. And nine years after the first Whopper was served, it got a younger brother: the Whopper Jr. It's essentially the same as the original Whopper, except it's much smaller.

The Whopper is made with a ¼-pound beef patty, tomatoes, pickles, onions, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, and a sesame seed bun. The Whopper Jr. is made with all the same ingredients, except the meat patty and the bun are smaller. They're allegedly the same size as you get in a regular hamburger. According to a 2008 article from the Wall Street Journal, the Whopper Jr. patties used to weigh 2.2 ounces and were then dropped to two ounces. There's no official word on how much they weigh as of 2026, but if they've stayed at two ounces, they're exactly half the size of the patty in the regular Whopper.

This means that one of the hacks for ordering at Burger King is that you can technically order a hamburger with the same additions as the Whopper Jr. and get it for slightly cheaper. For example, in Torrance, California, a Whopper Jr. costs $3.16, while a regular hamburger customized with the same ingredients comes out at $2.64. Prices do vary by location, though, so make sure to check first.