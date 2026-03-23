What's The Difference Between Burger King's Whopper And Whopper Jr?
McDonald's has a Big Mac, In-N-Out has a Double Double, and Burger King has the Whopper. The history of Burger King's famous Whopper actually starts before the Big Mac, reaching back to 1957. And nine years after the first Whopper was served, it got a younger brother: the Whopper Jr. It's essentially the same as the original Whopper, except it's much smaller.
The Whopper is made with a ¼-pound beef patty, tomatoes, pickles, onions, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, and a sesame seed bun. The Whopper Jr. is made with all the same ingredients, except the meat patty and the bun are smaller. They're allegedly the same size as you get in a regular hamburger. According to a 2008 article from the Wall Street Journal, the Whopper Jr. patties used to weigh 2.2 ounces and were then dropped to two ounces. There's no official word on how much they weigh as of 2026, but if they've stayed at two ounces, they're exactly half the size of the patty in the regular Whopper.
This means that one of the hacks for ordering at Burger King is that you can technically order a hamburger with the same additions as the Whopper Jr. and get it for slightly cheaper. For example, in Torrance, California, a Whopper Jr. costs $3.16, while a regular hamburger customized with the same ingredients comes out at $2.64. Prices do vary by location, though, so make sure to check first.
The Whopper Jr. is a hamburger posing as a Whopper
The original creation of the Whopper Jr. is closely connected to the hamburger, funnily enough. When the first Burger King opened in Puerto Rico in 1963, it didn't yet have the large molds needed for the big Whopper buns. As a result, the CEO improvised on the opening day and made the Whopper with the smaller hamburger buns. It was a decision that changed Burger King's menu forever and added the Whopper Jr. to the lineup.
The size of the burger played a key role in how Burger King's Whopper got its iconic name, though. It's a big burger, costing around $7, containing 31 grams of protein and 670 calories. The Whopper Jr. cuts all of those parameters in half — the price is around $3, and the burger comes with 15 grams of protein and 330 calories. The two are the exact same burger that differ only in size, so which one you order depends on how hungry you are.
However, if you're too hungry for a Jr. and not hungry enough for a full Whopper, there's a Double Whopper Jr. on the menu as well. It appears to have the same amount of meat as the standard Whopper, but since the burger as a whole is smaller, the Double Whopper Jr. is still cheaper and slightly less substantial than the full Whopper, with 25 grams of protein and 453 calories.