15 Hacks For Ordering At Burger King Everyone Should Know

The year is 1953, and Insta-Burger King has opened its doors in Miami. In the years to come, the word 'Insta' would get dropped from the title and the chain would play home to cult classics, such as the Whopper and the flame-broiled patties. Fast-forward to seven decades later, and Burger King can now be counted as one of the largest fast food chains in the United States.

While the popularity of the chain was initially built on its promise to offer a more substantial burger than its competitors, you needn't necessarily shell out the big bucks for every meal. As of this publication, the fast food chain has a slew of loyalty and reward programs that will send free burgers your way, while the app offers up secret deals. Looking to get creative? You can whip up everything from discontinued burgers to drool-worthy desserts on your own with certain order requests. Scoured from employee tell-alls, viral hacks, tips, and tricks available on the farthest reaches of the internet, these are the tried-and-true secrets that will change your eating experience at the fast food chain. Whether you are adding some spice to your meals or giving yourself a brain freeze with a DIY ICEE Float, one thing is for certain: you won't be placing your orders the same way again at Burger King.