Are Burger King Onion Rings Vegan?

At a time when many fast food chains have made efforts to accommodate dietary restrictions, specialty diets, and changing tastes, customers have more vegan options than ever. Burger King is one of many places with vegan options, and BK's famed onion rings are one item that customers can now potentially enjoy.

According to a 2022 allergens list of every item on Burger King's menu, BK's onion rings are, in fact, vegan. Conventionally prepared onion rings are often dipped in milk, eggs, or buttermilk, making them non-vegan, but BK's onion rings contain no milk or eggs, according to the allergens list. It's also worth noting that the snack version of Burger King's onion rings contains buttermilk powder, rendering those non-vegan.

Even though the onion rings are vegan, they may still be a potential red flag for customers looking for vegan options. This is because the onion rings still go through a shared fryer, which cooks everything from french fries to chicken patties to breakfast sausage daily.

Having so many items go through a fryer leaves the potential for meat residue to mix with vegan items, causing cross-contamination and violating the guidelines of a traditional vegan diet. The potential for cross-contamination may leave some vegans uncomfortable, even if it's minimal and even if the rings themselves are vegan.