15 Restaurant Chains That Prioritize Organic Ingredients

Sweetgreen specializes in salads and bowls, highlighting locally sourced, organic ingredients. By partnering with farmers, Sweetgreen ensures fresh, high-quality produce, prioritizing organic greens and grains. Their mission is to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food while fostering a more sustainable food system. With a plant-forward menu that is, on average, 30% less carbon-intensive than the typical American meal, Sweetgreen says it is working toward becoming carbon neutral by 2027. The company also says they are dedicated to regenerative farming practices, carbon minimization strategies, and carbon assessments for its menu items, analyzing the environmental impact of food production at every stage. This data informs their menu decisions, ensuring continuous improvement in sustainability.

Advertisement

Sweetgreen adopted the Better Chicken Commitment in 2018 to address welfare issues like living conditions, stocking density, and humane slaughter. By 2026, Sweetgreen plans to ensure that at least 75% of the chicken it uses comes from farms that meet specific animal welfare standards set by the Global Animal Partnership (GAP), and they aim to reach 100% by 2027. These standards include better living conditions and more space for the chickens. They also want to start using breeds of chickens that grow more naturally and are healthier rather than relying on the fast-growing breeds commonly used in the industry. Sweetgreen's commitment extends to its new steak offerings, which have become a popular addition to its menu and come from grass-fed, pasture-raised tri-tip sirloin.

Advertisement