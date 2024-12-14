Where Does Panera Get Its Coffee?

While most people go to Panera for a half-and-half deal or a loaf of bread, additions like the chain's breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast might change that. Along with its diverse selection of bagels and pastries, Panera is just as much a breakfast stop these days as it is a lunch or dinner go-to. But no matter what hour you decide to step inside, you're sure to be tempted by the aromas escaping from the coffee station. It's here that the bakery-café chain brews a selection of its meticulously crafted and expertly roasted coffees, all sourced from the finest regions and farms across the globe.

Since 1994, Panera's hand-sorted beans have come from some of the world's premier coffee producers through its connection with Distant Lands Coffee. More specifically, Distant Lands' Central and South American partners in Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala, and Brazil. But Panera's approach to coffee is different than that of other chains. When you step up to your local Panera's self-service coffee station, you'll notice that the urns aren't labeled so vaguely, nor do they stay the same throughout the year.

Rather than serving a generic light, dark, or medium roast, Panera provides specific regional information on the urns containing its brews. However, those roasts also rotate based on seasonal selections. So, while there's no single place where Panera gets its coffee from, there is good indication that its trademark brews come from somewhere special. Maybe it's time to join that Panera Rewards program, after all.

