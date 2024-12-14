Where Does Panera Get Its Coffee?
While most people go to Panera for a half-and-half deal or a loaf of bread, additions like the chain's breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast might change that. Along with its diverse selection of bagels and pastries, Panera is just as much a breakfast stop these days as it is a lunch or dinner go-to. But no matter what hour you decide to step inside, you're sure to be tempted by the aromas escaping from the coffee station. It's here that the bakery-café chain brews a selection of its meticulously crafted and expertly roasted coffees, all sourced from the finest regions and farms across the globe.
Since 1994, Panera's hand-sorted beans have come from some of the world's premier coffee producers through its connection with Distant Lands Coffee. More specifically, Distant Lands' Central and South American partners in Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala, and Brazil. But Panera's approach to coffee is different than that of other chains. When you step up to your local Panera's self-service coffee station, you'll notice that the urns aren't labeled so vaguely, nor do they stay the same throughout the year.
Rather than serving a generic light, dark, or medium roast, Panera provides specific regional information on the urns containing its brews. However, those roasts also rotate based on seasonal selections. So, while there's no single place where Panera gets its coffee from, there is good indication that its trademark brews come from somewhere special. Maybe it's time to join that Panera Rewards program, after all.
Panera does coffee differently thanks to Distant Lands
In the past, javas found brewing in Panera coffee urns have included the Guatemala Arte Maya, El Oriente and the Colombia Reserva del Patron. Both of these originate from small farms and are carefully processed at Distant Lands' partner mills. Others, like the Costa Rica El Indio Terrazu, are sourced from Distant Lands' own estate, Hacienda La Minita, which serves as a model of sustainability for the industry at large.
But Distant Lands isn't just known for providing a flavorful roast. The company's 50-year commitment to sustainable coffee means that you're not only drinking a cup of joe that tastes good, but one that does good too. Some consider William McAlpin, La Minita founder and Distant Lands' frontman, to be something of a trailblazer in the coffee industry. His dedication to sustainability has made a serious impact on those employed with Distant Lands Coffee. In fact, all staff and workers are paid a higher-than-average wage and provided with choice healthcare. And that's not to mention that the company's operations are powered by green energy.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Distant Lands' farm in Costa Rica was the first in the country to be Rainforest Alliance Certified. Likewise, the company's partner mills in Colombia and Costa Rica are Chain of Custody Certified, ensuring that both environmental and social sustainability goals are met. To this day, Distant Lands Coffee works to help others achieve sustainable coffee label certifications, too.