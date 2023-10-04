Burger King's Newest Side Option Is A Fries And Onion Rings Combo

Do you have trouble deciding between fries and onion rings when placing an order at Burger King? Well, the fast-food giant is letting you "have it your way" more than ever with its newest side: Have-sies, a combination of fries and onion rings in one cup. You can order a side of have-sies starting on October 12 for a limited time at Burger King locations nationwide. The new side is available a la carte and with your favorite combo meal in value, small, medium, and large sizes, according to a press release.

"We know Guests love our onion rings that they can't get anywhere else, but it's hard to give up on the classic French fry — so we're excited to offer both in true BK fashion," said Pat O'Toole, Burger King North America's Chief Marketing Officer.

Earlier this year, the new side order was tested as "Fries N' Rings" at locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, according to an email from the chain. We assume the combination performed well considering it's now a menu item at nationwide locations. And might we suggest you ask for its deliciously tangy zesty sauce as a dipper for the onion rings (and fries).