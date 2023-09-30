Bankrupt Burger King Franchisee Unloads Nearly 6 Dozen Stores

Major franchisee Meridian Restaurants Unlimited just pulled out of the Burger King game. Meridian filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in March, when it had $14 million in unsecured debt and 120 restaurants. By the time the auction took place on September 19, only 91 units were left. Now, Meridian is holding onto just 21 stores, selling off 70 Burger Kings for just over $17 million total, reports QSR. (Per the court documents from the auction, no other bids were high enough to sell the remaining units.) During the auction, Meridian filed a motion in the court requesting permission to close all 21 of its remaining stores.

Meridian owed significant debts to Burger King, various lenders, and vendors, and following its bankruptcy filing, the company suggested or rather insisted that the franchisee put its remaining restaurants up for sale and cut its losses. Meridian's 91 stores were divided between the Burger King company (which bought 32 units for $4.7 million) and four other regional operators. Franchisee Kansas King purchased 16 units for $2.2 million, Dakota Restaurant Partners bought 12 locations for $3.4 million, and Kraf purchased seven Arizona units for $7 million. Perhaps the most shocking figure came from Snake River Foods, which paid just $632,250 for three Burger King stores in Montana. Another prominent Burger King franchisee, TOMS King Holdings (which owned 90 units), also declared bankruptcy earlier this year.