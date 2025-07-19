The Biggest Jersey Mike's Sub Is Larger Than Subway's Footlong
Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, or hero, sometimes you're just in the mood for a large and long sandwich. And of all the many popular sandwich chains you can grab one from, one of the best is Jersey Mike's. Sure, you may still have the jingle of the (once) $5 footlong from Subway ringing in your head, but if you are in search of an extra-large, extra-hearty sub, Jersey Mike's actually has Subway's 12-inch sandwich beat with its "giant" sized option.
Forget a foot — these giant subs come in at an impressive 14 to 15 inches. You can order any one of the most popular Jersey Mike's subs in the size. Even better, the price-per-inch of the giant sandwich size totally makes it worth ordering in comparison to the other sizes, especially if you plan on stretching it out over multiple meals.
To break it down, Jersey Mike's subs come in mini (approximately 5 inches), regular (approximately 7 inches), and the aforementioned giant size. While prices may vary based on location, using the chain's Turkey and Provolone sub as a example, the mini comes in at $1.65 per inch, the regular at $1.57 per inch, and lastly, the giant between $1.28 and $1.37 per inch. While it may be more expensive than the other sizes, the larger giant sub ultimately provides the best bang for your buck.
Jersey Mike's sub upgrades don't stop with sizes
Given that you're actually saving money by ordering the giant size, the size upgrade is practically a no-brainer. Even if you can't finish it yourself in one sitting, you can always save some of it for your next day's lunch, or split it with a friend to save even more dough — pun intended. Between its hefty size and hefty value, ordering a giant-sized sandwich is certainly one of many Jersey Mike's secrets that you'll wish you knew sooner.
However, going bigger isn't the only way you can make your sandwich better. To further upgrade your Jersey Mike's creation, order it "Mike's way." The familiar refrain that you'll likely hear from a staff member after selecting a sandwich is, "Do you want that Mike's way?" For the uninitiated, this refers to the addition of onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. It's the classic combination of toppings that Michael Ingravallo (Jersey Mike, himself) used on his sandwiches.
Fun fact: Jersey Mike's bakes its bread fresh in house daily, so it has white, wheat, and a fancier rosemary and parmesan bread up for the taking in every size, from mini to giant. Yep, that means you can also shake up flavors by switching your bread, no matter which size sandwich you order.