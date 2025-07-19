The Biggest Jersey Mike's Sub Is Larger Than Subway's Footlong

Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, or hero, sometimes you're just in the mood for a large and long sandwich. And of all the many popular sandwich chains you can grab one from, one of the best is Jersey Mike's. Sure, you may still have the jingle of the (once) $5 footlong from Subway ringing in your head, but if you are in search of an extra-large, extra-hearty sub, Jersey Mike's actually has Subway's 12-inch sandwich beat with its "giant" sized option.

Forget a foot — these giant subs come in at an impressive 14 to 15 inches. You can order any one of the most popular Jersey Mike's subs in the size. Even better, the price-per-inch of the giant sandwich size totally makes it worth ordering in comparison to the other sizes, especially if you plan on stretching it out over multiple meals.

To break it down, Jersey Mike's subs come in mini (approximately 5 inches), regular (approximately 7 inches), and the aforementioned giant size. While prices may vary based on location, using the chain's Turkey and Provolone sub as a example, the mini comes in at $1.65 per inch, the regular at $1.57 per inch, and lastly, the giant between $1.28 and $1.37 per inch. While it may be more expensive than the other sizes, the larger giant sub ultimately provides the best bang for your buck.