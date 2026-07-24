9 Ways To Make Your Jersey Mike's Sub 10x Better
With over 3,000 locations across the United States, Jersey Mike's is one of the country's best-loved made-to-order sandwich chains. It boasts a versatile menu, with endless filling combinations to choose from, and plenty of nifty ways to optimise your order. Whether you prefer loading up on meats and cheeses, stuffing your sub with fresh, crunchy toppings, or dialing up the flavor with zesty sauces, there's no shortage of ways to ensure that every bite is tailored to your taste.
You might think you've perfected your Jersey Mike's order, but if you've fallen into the habit of ordering the same sub on every visit, you're likely missing out on some of the chain's game-changing sandwich upgrades. From simple menu hacks and overlooked add-ins to transformative ingredient swaps, there are a whole host of customer-approved tweaks to try. These are our 10 top tips for making the most of your next order.
Swap in salami and pepperoni
Jersey Mike's #5 Super Sub has long been a popular pick on the menu. This sandwich comes loaded with a classic, crowd-pleasing combo of cured meats and provolone cheese. It's a wonderfully satisfying option, with plenty of hearty texture and savory depth, but customers have discovered a smart way to make this sandwich even more flavorful.
While the classic version features ham and prosciuttini, there's also the option to swap the two meats for something bolder — salami and pepperoni. These substitutes give the sandwich a spicier, more complex flavor profile, bringing a distinct smoky richness along with notes of garlic and paprika. And, these punchier elements are balanced beautifully by the mild, nutty provolone. The resulting Jersey Mike's secret menu sandwich is known as the Martian, but you can absolutely just ask for a #5 and state the swaps. Ordering this sub "Mike's Way" is also highly recommended (we'll come to that later).
Add chipotle mayo
If you prefer your sandwich with a kick, consider asking for a side of Jersey Mike's famous chipotle mayo. This creamy, smoky condiment provides an irresistible dose of heat that truly takes a sub to the next level, and it'll pair brilliantly with an array of other classic fillings.
This spicy mayo is traditionally included in the chain's Chipotle Cheese Steak sub, as well as the chipotle chicken version. However, if you're ordering something different, there's no reason why you can't order it on the side. Just ask the cashier, and if you're ordering on the app, request it by writing in the special instructions section.
The creamy condiment will go great with many cold sub options, but it's especially tasty alongside the #9 Club Supreme, which comes with roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and mayo. This is a go-to approach for TikTok food reviewer How Kev Eats, who also recommends adding jalapeños and cherry pepper relish to the meaty sandwich. You can even boost the fieriness further with a portion of buffalo sauce, as demonstrated perfectly by Kev in a TikTok video. Dunking the sandwich into both sauces will instantly liven up every bite, giving everything an extra layer of bold, tangy warmth without overpowering the savory flavors of the fillings.
Order your sub 'Mike's Way'
Many Jersey Mike's regulars will be familiar with the concept of ordering sandwiches "Mike's way," but what exactly does this popular request involve? Mike's way is essentially the chain's signature sandwich-topping style, where a specific medley of ingredients is added to the sub alongside meat, cheese, and other core fillings to boost flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction.
Order Mike's way, and your sandwich will come adorned with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, along with oil, vinegar, and an aromatic blend of oregano and salt. The veggies introduce heaps of color, crunch, and freshness, balancing the heaviness of hearty proteins and rich cheeses. Oil and vinegar provide a welcomed brightness and a touch of moisture, for a vibrant, Italian-style finish, while the oregano and salt tie everything together with a subtle herbaceous note.
This is a fantastic way to elevate your sub with a single request, and it's easy to make adjustments to the formula. For example, you could ask for your sandwich to be prepared Mike's way without the onions. Or, ask for additional toppings, such as pickles, mayo, or banana peppers.
Load up on the free extra toppings
The highly customizable nature of Jersey Mike's subs is what makes them such a hit, and if you really want to make the most of the diverse topping selection, be sure to load your hearty creation with as many freebies as you wish. The majority of the topping options can be added to your sub completely free of charge. This includes everything that comes under the Mike's way ordering style (that's veggies, onions, oil, vinegar, and the seasoning blend), as well as a variety of condiments, including mayo and honey mustard.
Though it might depend on the location, dill pickles, banana peppers, and jalapeños also fall into the no-extra-charge category. And, if you have a penchant for a particular ingredient, you can absolutely ask for a double portion. There are, however, some add-ins that'll incur an additional fee. For example, if you opt for extra pepperoni, bacon, or cheese, there will be a fee, while some report there might be an extra charge for avocado. Always check with the cashier if you're not sure what's included.
Opt for the Rosemary Parmesan bread
Along with its classic fluffy white bread rolls, Jersey Mike's also offers wheat bread and a gluten-free option. But if you're after something a little more flavorful, the chain's Rosemary Parmesan bread is the way to go. Like other bread varieties, this can be selected as the base of any hot or cold sub on the menu, and it's a fantastic way to amp up the savory depth and herby complexity of your sandwich.
The nutty sharpness of the Parmesan and subtle, earthy freshness of the rosemary play well with a range of sandwich fillings. An excellent approach is selecting this bread for one of the chain's popular cheesesteak offerings, such as the #17 Famous Philly, #56 Big Kahuna, or #42 Chipotle Chicken, which would all benefit greatly from an extra dose of herby and cheesy richness.
Many customers have also taken to Reddit to share their favorite combos. A top suggestion is to level up the beloved #9 Club Supreme with the flavor-packed bread, where the salty Parmesan and fragrant rosemary work to elevate bacon's smokiness and the umami-rich roast beef. The #7 Turkey Provolone is another great candidate for the rosemary-Parmesan treatment, especially when you throw in extra bacon, ham, and pickles.
Spice things up with Hot Chopped Pepper Relish
One of the most transformative free toppings you can add to a Jersey Mike's sub is the Hot Chopped Pepper Relish. This bold blend of pickled red and green peppers is mentioned frequently in customer recommendations, and it's the perfect tool for turning up the heat.
Like other options in the topping lineup, the relish can be added to any sub, but there are a few standout ways to consider incorporating this fiery condiment. According to taste tests, it works particularly well in the #10 Tuna Fish sub. In this combination, its lively warmth effortlessly cuts through the salty richness of the tuna. Try adding other free toppings like pickles, banana peppers, jalapeños, and honey mustard to continue the tangy, spice-forward theme. In the #7, it shines alongside the mild, savory flavors of the turkey and provolone, and the relish also fits right in alongside the chain's classic mayo, with the creamier condiment mellowing the heat slightly and giving your sub a richer finish.
The Hot Chopped Pepper Relish is such a hit that it's actually available to buy as a standalone product. At selected Jersey Mike's locations, you can pick up a 16-ounce jar of the spicy topping, so your homemade creations can also benefit from that signature peppery kick.
Keep the oil and vinegar on the side
While the Jersey Mike's blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil (aka The Juice) is great for packing tangy richness into your sub, it can impact the texture somewhat. Leave your sub to sit for too long before you unwrap it, and the oil blend has a tendency to soak into the bread, ruining that all-important crustiness and creating a less appealing, soggy texture.
To avoid this unwanted sogginess, there's a simple request you can make while ordering. By asking for the oil and vinegar on the side rather than drizzled into the sub, you'll maintain the bread's crunch, and have the option to add The Juice right before you tuck in. Alternatively, you can use the oil and vinegar as a dip. A smart hack is to slice the sub up into finger-sandwich-sized strips, which are perfect for dunking into the tub of dressing before every bite. Note that if you're ordering online, you can't select oil and vinegar as a side, so this trick is best reserved for in-person ordering.
Blend the #43 and the #56 for the ultimate cheesesteak
Every cheesesteak fan should have this indulgent Jersey Mike's menu hack on their radar. The #99 is a secret menu item that brings together the best bits of the #56 Big Kahuna Cheese Steak and the #43 Chipotle Cheese Steak. Both of these fan-favorites start with hot, grilled steak, onions, and peppers, but while the former includes extra cheese, mushrooms, and jalapeños, the latter keeps things simpler with a generous dollop of spicy chipotle mayo. But there's no reason why you can't have it all. With the #99, you get the heartiness of the Big Kahuna, and the smoky depth of the Chipotle version, and the results are undeniably mouth-watering. Give this meaty mashup a try, and you won't look back.
The #99 is also just as customizable as any other Jersey Mike's sub. To make this sandwich even more impressive, consider maxing out the toppings by adding bacon or extra grilled veggies. This one also tastes incredible served on the chain's crisp, cheesy Rosemary Parmesan bread, which complements the rich steak and melty cheese exceptionally well.
Craft a surf 'n' turf-style sub
Can't decide between meat and tuna? At Jersey Mike's, it's perfectly acceptable to order both elements together in one sub. The Surf 'n' Turf sub is another secret menu gem that builds on the ever-popular #9 Club Supreme. This sandwich traditionally comes with roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and mayo, but it's the perfect candidate for a seafood upgrade. The idea is to swap out the bacon and turkey for tuna, then replace the Swiss cheese with provolone. Order Mike's Way, and you'll also get plenty of freshness and crunch from lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.
The combination of deeply savory roast beef and the mild, creamy tuna mayo is surprisingly well-balanced, and opting for provolone cheese adds a layer of buttery richness that's not quite as sweet and nutty as the usual Swiss, allowing the proteins to take center stage. It's a fantastic way to get your seafood fix while still building an ultra-satisfying sandwich, but it's also great to try something a little different from your usual order.