9 Ways To Make Your Jersey Mike's Sub 10x Better

If you prefer your sandwich with a kick, consider asking for a side of Jersey Mike's famous chipotle mayo. This creamy, smoky condiment provides an irresistible dose of heat that truly takes a sub to the next level, and it'll pair brilliantly with an array of other classic fillings.

This spicy mayo is traditionally included in the chain's Chipotle Cheese Steak sub, as well as the chipotle chicken version. However, if you're ordering something different, there's no reason why you can't order it on the side. Just ask the cashier, and if you're ordering on the app, request it by writing in the special instructions section.

The creamy condiment will go great with many cold sub options, but it's especially tasty alongside the #9 Club Supreme, which comes with roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and mayo. This is a go-to approach for TikTok food reviewer How Kev Eats, who also recommends adding jalapeños and cherry pepper relish to the meaty sandwich. You can even boost the fieriness further with a portion of buffalo sauce, as demonstrated perfectly by Kev in a TikTok video. Dunking the sandwich into both sauces will instantly liven up every bite, giving everything an extra layer of bold, tangy warmth without overpowering the savory flavors of the fillings.