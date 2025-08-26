Here's How To Order How Kev Eats From Jersey Mike's Secret Menu
If you're a fan of silly mukbang reels of an opinionated and enthusiastic food critic eating some pretty delicious meals inside of his car, then @How.Kev.Eats is a must follow. In addition to the entertainment, Kev is an expert orderer. He gives a play-by-play of his favorite Jersey Mike's order and how to eat it in a TikTok video.
To order Kev's favorite Jersey Mike's secret menu item, you start by getting the number nine club supreme sandwich with roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, and applewood smoked bacon. Kev orders the number nine "mike's way" with jalapeños and cherry pepper relish. The most unique upgrade, according to Kev, is to order a side of chipotle mayo and buffalo sauce. Kev creates a landing strip on his sandwich's butcher paper of each condiment and slides the sandwich through it, saying. "Every bite should look like this." Kev's order also has lettuce and tomatoes on it, but the emphasis is on the textural contrast of the cheese and deli meat with the crunchy bacon and the complementary flavor profile of the spicy giardiniera, savory beef and bacon, tangy Swiss, and, of course, the condiment upgrade. Kev's order has inspired other TikTokers, YouTubers, and Instagramers to try the How Kev Eats' Jersey Mike's order, and they're as blow away with the flavor combo as Kev is.
Kev's order inspires other special Jersey Mike's orders
We've done our Jersey Mikes research here at Tasting Table, and we think it has the best fast food turkey sub in the nation. This prompted a ranking of 15 different Jersey Mike's sandwiches to find the best and worst of the bunch. Surprisingly, Kev's favorite club supreme doesn't appear on the list at all. Still, you could certainly apply his ordering skills to any sub of your choice. Ordering a sandwich "Mike's Way" means getting it chalk full of crunchy fresh lettuce, tomato, and onions, drenched in red wine vinegar and olive oil, and finished with oregano and salt.
That upgrade alone will bring a well-rounded burst of fresh, tangy earthiness to your sandwich. The buffalo sauce and chipotle mayo combo is pretty elite and will taste good with most sandwich fillings. Our favorite sandwich is the Big Kahuna cheesesteak, which already has jalapeño peppers but would taste great with smoky chipotle mayo and red pepper relish. Even though the tuna sandwich is the Jersey Mike's sub we wouldn't order again, a "Mike's Way" secret upgrade paired with some spicy, tangy buffalo sauce and chipotle mayo might just convince us to give it a second chance. A secret you might not know is that you can convert any sub into a salad for the "sub in a tub" special. And a drizzle of equal amounts chipotle mayo and buffalo sauce would be a great creamy salad dressing idea.