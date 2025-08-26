Here's How To Order How Kev Eats From Jersey Mike's Secret Menu

If you're a fan of silly mukbang reels of an opinionated and enthusiastic food critic eating some pretty delicious meals inside of his car, then @How.Kev.Eats is a must follow. In addition to the entertainment, Kev is an expert orderer. He gives a play-by-play of his favorite Jersey Mike's order and how to eat it in a TikTok video.

To order Kev's favorite Jersey Mike's secret menu item, you start by getting the number nine club supreme sandwich with roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, and applewood smoked bacon. Kev orders the number nine "mike's way" with jalapeños and cherry pepper relish. The most unique upgrade, according to Kev, is to order a side of chipotle mayo and buffalo sauce. Kev creates a landing strip on his sandwich's butcher paper of each condiment and slides the sandwich through it, saying. "Every bite should look like this." Kev's order also has lettuce and tomatoes on it, but the emphasis is on the textural contrast of the cheese and deli meat with the crunchy bacon and the complementary flavor profile of the spicy giardiniera, savory beef and bacon, tangy Swiss, and, of course, the condiment upgrade. Kev's order has inspired other TikTokers, YouTubers, and Instagramers to try the How Kev Eats' Jersey Mike's order, and they're as blow away with the flavor combo as Kev is.