The Jersey Mike's Sub We'll Never Order Again

Not everyone agrees on what makes a good tuna salad. Do you like it creamy or chunky? A little crunch from celery? A splash of lemon? Dill, relish, onion, or none of the above? There's no one-size-fits-all, and that's why it's hard for chains to get it right.

People have tried to upgrade Jersey Mike's version with hacks like rosemary bread, cherry pepper relish, or even stuffing chips inside for crunch. But at a certain point, it's easier to make it yourself. Homemade tuna salad gives you total control. You get to decide how much mayo goes in, what type of tuna you use (like one of the best tuna brands on the market), and how bold you want to get with mix-ins.

Feeling adventurous? Try mixing in your favorite barbecue sauce for a pulled pork-style tuna sandwich. Want a little sweetness and crunch? Add crisp green grapes for a colorful and juicy twist. You can also try the viral Matthew McConaughey tuna salad recipe or just build something clean and simple that actually holds together when you eat it. If you're craving a tuna sandwich, there's a good chance the one you make at home will be more satisfying — and way less soggy.