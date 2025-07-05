Elevate Tuna Salad With This Small, Crisp Fruit

There's nothing quite like the humble tuna salad. This fish-based dish is loaded with protein, beneficial omega-3s, and a bunch of nutrients from all the added veggies. It's also a quick, easy, and rewarding option with plenty of potential for unbridled creativity. Yet, out of all the tuna salad recipes to whip up for lunch, there's one that nabs the crown, and that's the everything green tuna salad. Intriguingly, the secret behind its success is the addition of one crisp fruit: grapes.

To elevate a recipe that's become too predictable, adding green grapes into the mix is your best option. The bursts of juice and satisfying crunch of the fruit will add a flavorsome complexity and provide textural contrast. The grapes' extra sweetness also rounds out the tuna's savory notes. Plus, their green color even blends aesthetically with the other ingredients.

Adding grapes to tuna salad isn't rocket science. Simply wash and dry the fruit. You can either leave grapes whole or slice them. Then, mix them together with tuna, celery, cucumber, scallion, and any optional herbs like mint. Finish the recipe by tossing everything with a dressing of your choice — we suggest a zesty lime vinaigrette or a creamy green goddess dressing.