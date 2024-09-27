Make Your Canned Tuna Taste Like Pulled Pork With One Ingredient
There are many traditional and delicious canned tuna recipes, like casseroles and salads, that you've likely eaten one too many times. Then, there are the ways to transform canned tuna into a gourmet meal such as a variation of a Niçoise salad. But why not use that tinned fish in your pantry for a meal that falls somewhere between those two culinary categories? We're talking about combining the fish with barbecue sauce to mimic pulled pork.
Now, canned fish and fresh pork certainly don't share similar flavor profiles, but the bold spiciness and sweetness offered by barbecue sauce can provide a similar taste. Canned tuna is relatively affordable compared to other meats, so it's a way to make a sandwich that resembles pulled pork from your favorite smokehouse for less. It also doesn't hurt that the fish is already cooked, so you don't have to deal with too many pots and pans for this version of barbecue — a time saver itself. The barbecue-style tuna can also be customized with a variety of other ingredients from diced jalapeños for heat to celery to add crunch. So get inventive with that store-bought bottle of sauce and can of tuna.
Transform canned tuna with barbecue sauce into a complete dish
To make it happen, use your favorite brand of store-bought barbecue sauce or make a homemade sweet and tangy barbecue sauce with a few ingredients like ketchup and white wine vinegar. For one or two servings, a five-ounce can of tuna is enough, but you can use more to feed a family or crowd. Be sure to drain off any excess liquid and break up the tuna before mixing.
You can serve the fish cold or at room temperature if you're aiming for a tuna salad situation and mix it with your go-to additions, like raw red onion or blue cheese crumbles. For this route, serve the tuna slathered in sauce on lettuce wraps, bread, or with chips or crackers for dipping. To resemble pulled pork even more, kick it up a notch with a few extra steps. Saute vegetables like onion or celery in a pan, add your sauce, then stir in the tuna. Bring to a boil to thicken the sauce, reduce the heat, then serve warm. Serve the tuna mixture on a potato or brioche bun with our kale slaw to add a textural contrast and to really mimic pulled pork.