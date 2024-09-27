Make Your Canned Tuna Taste Like Pulled Pork With One Ingredient

There are many traditional and delicious canned tuna recipes, like casseroles and salads, that you've likely eaten one too many times. Then, there are the ways to transform canned tuna into a gourmet meal such as a variation of a Niçoise salad. But why not use that tinned fish in your pantry for a meal that falls somewhere between those two culinary categories? We're talking about combining the fish with barbecue sauce to mimic pulled pork.

Now, canned fish and fresh pork certainly don't share similar flavor profiles, but the bold spiciness and sweetness offered by barbecue sauce can provide a similar taste. Canned tuna is relatively affordable compared to other meats, so it's a way to make a sandwich that resembles pulled pork from your favorite smokehouse for less. It also doesn't hurt that the fish is already cooked, so you don't have to deal with too many pots and pans for this version of barbecue — a time saver itself. The barbecue-style tuna can also be customized with a variety of other ingredients from diced jalapeños for heat to celery to add crunch. So get inventive with that store-bought bottle of sauce and can of tuna.