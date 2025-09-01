This Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sub Turns Up The Spice
Jersey Mike's is slinging sub sandwiches in all 50 states, and while you can step inside and order straight off the menu, customers in the know have an in for customized meals. Those who know some of the secrets of Jersey Mike's know about ordering subs "Mike's Way," the original toppings that owner Michael Ingravallo first started piling in between bread. The chain also offers gluten-free options and has a secret menu of options to choose from. You can hack the menu that you see with upgrades, added condiments, and customized preparation, like having your sandwich meats of preference cooked in specific sauces.
In this quest for customizing sandwiches, some Jersey Mike's customers have discovered a sub order that is called the Martian. If you've already tried the #5 Super Sub off Jersey Mike's standard menu, you know that this sandwich offers a winning combination of provolone, ham, prosciuttini, and cappacuolo. The Martian upgrades this bold sandwich with a few swaps, and you're in for a treat. To try a Martian for yourself, ask for the #5 Super Sub and swap out ham with salami and replace prosciutto with pepperoni. These punchy meats will then be crowned with provolone cheese for the kind of flavor that makes a sandwich difficult to set back down.
Why is this sandwich called the Martian?
Though no one knows exactly how this sandwich has earned this moniker, others have taken a more descriptive approach to the special order by asking for a Salami Pepperoni. Other customers think that the cold sub is named for the red planet since the sandwich serves up all of the round ingredients available at the store. And, of course, we can't ignore that each piece of meat placed onto the sub is red.
If this sounds like ordering a pizza instead of a sub sandwich, you're not far off the mark. The milder, creamy provolone cheese plays well with the spicier meats, making each delicious bite a tempting pleaser that is pure comfort. When made "Mike's Way," you'll get these sandwich toppings plus tomatoes, shredded lettuce, onions, oil, vinegar, and a dash of salt and oregano. It's the kind of lunch that will easily carry you until the next meal.