You Can Order These Extra Toppings For Free At Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's subs are already packed with flavor, but you can take yours to the next level with a slew of free extra toppings. Whether you're into the classic cold cuts or something veggie-forward like the grilled portobello and Swiss, every sub is a blank canvas waiting to be customized. Standard "Mike's Way" toppings — onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend, oregano, and salt — add a juicy, tangy bite at no extra charge.

But that's just the beginning. You can also customize your sandwich with free condiments like mayo, yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, or honey mustard, especially if you're building off one of Jersey Mike's most popular subs. Craving crunch? Dill pickles at Jersey Mike's are famously crisp and briny. Add banana peppers for a sweet tang, or turn up the heat with jalapeños and their signature hot chopped pepper relish. Ask for a side of relish in a cup and use it later at home on burgers, hot dogs, or even as a chip dip.

There are also creative hacks to try. Ask for grilled mayo to get the top of your sandwich crisped up on the flat top, or request caramelized onions for a touch of sweetness. Some locations will even cook your meat in sauces or juice for added flavor — just be mindful of the lunch and dinner rush and don't go too wild. These are just a few of the Jersey Mike's secrets that can level up your sub.