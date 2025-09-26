You Can Order These Extra Toppings For Free At Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's subs are already packed with flavor, but you can take yours to the next level with a slew of free extra toppings. Whether you're into the classic cold cuts or something veggie-forward like the grilled portobello and Swiss, every sub is a blank canvas waiting to be customized. Standard "Mike's Way" toppings — onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend, oregano, and salt — add a juicy, tangy bite at no extra charge.
But that's just the beginning. You can also customize your sandwich with free condiments like mayo, yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, or honey mustard, especially if you're building off one of Jersey Mike's most popular subs. Craving crunch? Dill pickles at Jersey Mike's are famously crisp and briny. Add banana peppers for a sweet tang, or turn up the heat with jalapeños and their signature hot chopped pepper relish. Ask for a side of relish in a cup and use it later at home on burgers, hot dogs, or even as a chip dip.
There are also creative hacks to try. Ask for grilled mayo to get the top of your sandwich crisped up on the flat top, or request caramelized onions for a touch of sweetness. Some locations will even cook your meat in sauces or juice for added flavor — just be mindful of the lunch and dinner rush and don't go too wild. These are just a few of the Jersey Mike's secrets that can level up your sub.
What's the limit on free toppings, and when it's worth paying extra
So how far can you go with the free stuff? The answer varies by location, but the golden rule is to be reasonable. Don't ask for a bucket of pickles or a mound of relish, but you might score a small cup if you're polite. If your overloaded sandwich starts falling apart, you can even ask for it to be served in a tub instead. On the flip side, you can also go minimalist to keep your ratios in check. Jersey Mike's lets you build exactly what you want, whether that's tangy, spicy, creamy, crunchy, or all of the above.
When free toppings aren't enough, you can always upgrade your sub with extra-charge toppings. Gluten-free bread is about $1.50 extra. Hot honey clocks in at 95 cents. Extra meat, bacon, or pepperoni will run you around $2.50. Cheese is usually $1.50, while creamy avocado is $2.75. Want to add grilled portobello mushrooms to a hot sub? That's another $1.75.
Ordering extra meat gets you about 50% more — not double. It's a better value when applied to subs like the Original Italian, which includes five different meats. You'll get a bit more of each, creating a savory overload for meat lovers. And if you're into secret menu hacks, those free and paid toppings can unlock new combos — like the Chicka-Phila-Roni (a chicken cheesesteak with grilled pepperoni and chipotle mayo). Just keep in mind that some swaps, like turkey, might cost extra. All in all, Jersey Mike's lets your taste buds lead the way, whether you're keeping it classic, loading up, or trying something a little different.