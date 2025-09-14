Score Your Favorite Jersey Mike's Sub For Less With A Genius Menu Hack

Home to giant subs and a signature hot pepper relish adored by fans, Jersey Mike's offers an iconic fast food sandwich. Though Jersey Mike's is known to be on the expensive side, there are a number of ways to save on your favorite items. One of the easiest menu hacks allows you to order one of Mike's most popular subs in a slightly smaller size, accompanied by a drink and dessert. It's as simple as ordering a kid's meal.

The kid's meal at Jersey Mike's comes with your choice of drink or bottled water, a cookie, and a provolone and ham sub on white bread. In comparison to the standard sizes of subs, the kid's meal version is akin to the mini, measuring between four and five inches. One of the secrets of Jersey Mike's you'll wish you knew sooner is that there is no age limit for the kid's meal, making it a great way to make your money go further and enjoy a more well-rounded feast.

When it comes to price, the difference between the kid's meal and a mini-sized "number three" ham and provolone sub comes down to about a dollar or two, depending on the pricing in your region. If you're ordering on the app, there are even options for customizing your bread and adding condiments like Jersey Mike's signature hot chopped pepper relish and more. Some locations might also offer options for a turkey and provolone sandwich for the kid's meal in lieu of ham.