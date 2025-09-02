Jersey Mike's Signature Hot Chopped Pepper Relish Starts With Just 3 Simple Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to having your order prepared "Mike's Way" at Jersey Mike's, this means that your sandwich will come topped with a bevy of tangy and zesty ingredients, including lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, salt, and red wine vinegar. For those who want to add a kick of heat, request a hearty helping of the chain's famed cherry pepper relish. You might be surprised to find that the spicy condiment begins with the three basic ingredients of red and green peppers, white distilled vinegar, and salt.

If you've ever wondered about the secrets of Jersey Mike's and its popular selection of sub sandwiches, one of the hidden gems is its hot chopped pepper relish. Although the type is not specified in the ingredients listed on the back of a package, it can be inferred from the name that both the red and green peppers are hot cherry peppers similar to jarred offerings such as Mezzetta Sliced Hot Cherry Peppers.

Simple yet effective, this pepper relish is the perfect way to elevate almost any classic sandwich. You can always pick up a jar at your local Jersey Mike's, but if you'd rather try making your own at home, take some inspiration and customize the ingredients and level of spice to suit your personal taste preferences.