Jersey Mike's Signature Hot Chopped Pepper Relish Starts With Just 3 Simple Ingredients
When it comes to having your order prepared "Mike's Way" at Jersey Mike's, this means that your sandwich will come topped with a bevy of tangy and zesty ingredients, including lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, salt, and red wine vinegar. For those who want to add a kick of heat, request a hearty helping of the chain's famed cherry pepper relish. You might be surprised to find that the spicy condiment begins with the three basic ingredients of red and green peppers, white distilled vinegar, and salt.
If you've ever wondered about the secrets of Jersey Mike's and its popular selection of sub sandwiches, one of the hidden gems is its hot chopped pepper relish. Although the type is not specified in the ingredients listed on the back of a package, it can be inferred from the name that both the red and green peppers are hot cherry peppers similar to jarred offerings such as Mezzetta Sliced Hot Cherry Peppers.
Simple yet effective, this pepper relish is the perfect way to elevate almost any classic sandwich. You can always pick up a jar at your local Jersey Mike's, but if you'd rather try making your own at home, take some inspiration and customize the ingredients and level of spice to suit your personal taste preferences.
Tips for making and enjoying a hot chopped pepper relish
If you want to create a homemade copycat version of your favorite Jersey Mike's sandwich spread, you'll need only a handful of basic ingredients along with a little time and patience. For a streamlined recipe, start with a jar of sliced cherry peppers, white wine vinegar, garlic powder, white sugar, and salt. Unlike typical recipes, you'll only need to remove the stems, but leave the seeds intact to allow the heat to permeate through the relish.
You can choose to finely chop the peppers and mix all the other ingredients together, or combine everything in a food processor for a more thorough puree. For those with a bit more time who want a more robust flavor in the relish, take the pureed ingredients and add them to a skillet with oil to simmer until cooked down. In addition to using it on sandwiches, there are a number of ways to enjoy this relish.
Take a cue from Jersey Mike's' "sub in a tub" and toss your prepared hot chopped pepper relish into any of your preferred salad recipes. It also makes an excellent addition to your next charcuterie or snack board. Spread the relish on a creamy cheese and crackers for an extra tangy bite. Whether homemade or "Mike's Way," this relish will be a new staple condiment in your kitchen.