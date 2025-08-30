Jersey Mike's Is Expensive, But The Reason For Such Elevated Prices Is Questionable

If you've ever ordered from Jersey Mike's, you're probably no stranger to its tasty subs, along with the sticker shock from the high prices, especially compared to other chains like Subway or Jimmy John's. Why the sandwich shop is so expensive is largely up for debate. Jersey Mike's high prices might come down to its use of quality, fresh ingredients, supported by the shop's slogans like "made right in front of you," "authentic," and "a sub above."

When you walk into a Jersey Mike's or order a sandwich online, there is a homemade feel to the experience. Shop employees slice meat and assemble subs out in the open, which evokes transparency, along with the smell of freshly made bread. However, there's not much information publicly regarding the shop's specific sourcing standards and whether they really warrant a nearly $10 7-inch turkey sandwich (or more than $17 for a "giant" 15-inch). If you compare Jersey Mike's to Subway, a shop which also claims to use fresh ingredients (depending on the location), you can get a 6-inch sub for under $7 or a footlong for under $11.

Besides the fresh ingredients and unique, fan-favorite offerings like the Big Kahuna Chicken Cheese Steak (which can ring up to almost $19 for a "giant"), some people also attribute high prices to well-paid employees. But still, there's not much evidence of significantly higher wages than in other places. Overall, it's questionable what, exactly, equates to such expensive sandwiches, or if it's just great marketing at play.