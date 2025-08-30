Jersey Mike's Is Expensive, But The Reason For Such Elevated Prices Is Questionable
If you've ever ordered from Jersey Mike's, you're probably no stranger to its tasty subs, along with the sticker shock from the high prices, especially compared to other chains like Subway or Jimmy John's. Why the sandwich shop is so expensive is largely up for debate. Jersey Mike's high prices might come down to its use of quality, fresh ingredients, supported by the shop's slogans like "made right in front of you," "authentic," and "a sub above."
When you walk into a Jersey Mike's or order a sandwich online, there is a homemade feel to the experience. Shop employees slice meat and assemble subs out in the open, which evokes transparency, along with the smell of freshly made bread. However, there's not much information publicly regarding the shop's specific sourcing standards and whether they really warrant a nearly $10 7-inch turkey sandwich (or more than $17 for a "giant" 15-inch). If you compare Jersey Mike's to Subway, a shop which also claims to use fresh ingredients (depending on the location), you can get a 6-inch sub for under $7 or a footlong for under $11.
Besides the fresh ingredients and unique, fan-favorite offerings like the Big Kahuna Chicken Cheese Steak (which can ring up to almost $19 for a "giant"), some people also attribute high prices to well-paid employees. But still, there's not much evidence of significantly higher wages than in other places. Overall, it's questionable what, exactly, equates to such expensive sandwiches, or if it's just great marketing at play.
Other possible reasons for the elevated price
Jersey Mike's is vocal about and gets kudos for its dedication to giving, including to Feeding America and the Special Olympics. While we respect that, it's still hard to say if this constitutes an $18 sandwich, especially when other sandwich chains, like Subway, are also known for charitable contributions. Either way, Jersey Mike's has stuck to its higher prices, even as it's expanded across the globe to include thousands of locations. This could be due to customer loyalty for fan favorites like the Club Sub with turkey, provolone, bacon, and mayo. Unlike some other sub shops, there are solid vegetarian options, too, like the Grilled Portabella Mushroom & Swiss (though veggie sandwiches can be as expensive as meaty options).
All in all, whether you order a sub from Jersey Mike's comes down to personal preference. The best way to find out if the elevated sub prices are worth it is to try one for yourself. Luckily, we've ranked the best sandwiches, so you can choose a quality option. Among several secrets of ordering from the shop is that the "mini" 5-inch sub or kid's menu offerings are cheaper. However, the bigger sandwiches still offer more bang for your buck — that is, if the price is within your budget for a sandwich.