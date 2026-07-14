3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Jersey Mike's Original Italian Sub
There are many popular subs at Jersey Mike's, but the sandwich chain's "The Original Italian" (#13) might be the very best. Even on its own, with cold cuts like salami, ham, and provolone cheese (among others), it's so delicious that it may even rival your local Italian deli's version of the sandwich. Even so, for an even better bite, there are some ordering tips you need to take note of before your next visit to Jersey Mike's.
We examined the menu at Jersey Mike's to zero in on how you can make the popular sub even tastier. The goal is that you leave the meal feeling beyond satisfied — and with these tips in mind, that shouldn't be a problem. You've likely already heard of ordering your sandwich "Mike's Way," but The Original Italian is the ideal menu item to do so with. You can even swap out the bread for your preferred type or order a wrap or bowl if you prefer. And, of course, there are ways to customize your order even further with extra toppings.
If these tips speak deeply to your sandwich-seeing soul, then you're in the right place. Read on to get the best version of The Original Italian the next time you end up at your local Jersey Mike's.
Order it Mike's Way
Even if you haven't walked into a Jersey Mike's location, it's possibly that you've already heard whispers about ordering a sub "Mike's Way." When you order your sandwich this way, it adds a slew of condiments and toppings that elevates the taste of any sub, including The Original Italian. So, what does "Mike's Way" actually mean? This addition infuses your sub with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and spices like oregano and salt. This adds loads of flavors and crunch to your sandwich.
Many Italian subs (or hoagies depending on where you reside) come with some of these toppings like red wine vinegar and oregano, so it's a no-brainer that you should add it to The Original Italian, too. Of course, you can remove any of the various toppings if you don't have an appetite for let's say, oregano or onions. Best of all, ordering your sandwich "Mike's Way" doesn't increase the cost of your meal, so it's certainly worth a try. If The Original Italian isn't your sandwich of choice, these toppings can be added to any cold or hot sub.
Pick your bread of choice
When you order The Original Italian sub at Jersey Mike's, white bread is the option by default. However, there are other types of bread that you can choose to switch it up if you're in the mood for something else. In addition to the white sub roll, Jersey Mike's also offers wheat and rosemary parmesan rolls for no upcharge. For those who want to avoid gluten altogether, try the gluten-free bread for just $1.50 extra.
No matter which type of bread you choose, the sandwich can be ordered in mini, regular, and giant sizes to last you for more than one meal or share with a friend or family member. Not into bread, or trying to limit carbs? That doesn't mean you can't indulge in Jersey Mike's version of an Italian sub. Order it on a wrap instead for the same price as the regular-sized sandwich on bread. Alternatively, get it as a bowl (called a "sub in a tub"), which basically turns it into a salad of sorts requiring a fork to dig in.
Request additional toppings like bacon
Our last Jersey Mike's ordering hack for The Original Italian is to add other toppings that go beyond the provolone, ham, prosciuttini (Italian-style peppered ham), cappacuolo (Italian dry-cured ham), salami, and pepperoni that go onto the sandwich. Double up on the pepperoni for an extra $2.95 or add additional meats that also already come on the sandwich for $3.95, depending on your location. For an additional charge, you can also add extra cheese, bacon for some meaty crunch, or avocado.
At Jersey Mike's, you can customize your sandwich with certain toppings that don't cost any extra. Mayonnaise and mustard, for instance, can be spread on the sandwich, as well as other toppings like dill pickles, banana peppers, hot chopped pepper relish, or jalapeños for heat. Take things into your own hands and order a bag of chips to add to the sandwich after it's handed over for a salty crunch. For more on eating at the sandwich chain, here are the best Jersey Mike's sandwich orders in 2026.