3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Jersey Mike's Original Italian Sub

There are many popular subs at Jersey Mike's, but the sandwich chain's "The Original Italian" (#13) might be the very best. Even on its own, with cold cuts like salami, ham, and provolone cheese (among others), it's so delicious that it may even rival your local Italian deli's version of the sandwich. Even so, for an even better bite, there are some ordering tips you need to take note of before your next visit to Jersey Mike's.

We examined the menu at Jersey Mike's to zero in on how you can make the popular sub even tastier. The goal is that you leave the meal feeling beyond satisfied — and with these tips in mind, that shouldn't be a problem. You've likely already heard of ordering your sandwich "Mike's Way," but The Original Italian is the ideal menu item to do so with. You can even swap out the bread for your preferred type or order a wrap or bowl if you prefer. And, of course, there are ways to customize your order even further with extra toppings.

If these tips speak deeply to your sandwich-seeing soul, then you're in the right place. Read on to get the best version of The Original Italian the next time you end up at your local Jersey Mike's.