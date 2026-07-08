10 Types Of Bread From Around The World

France is known for its diverse array of artisanal breads, but the baguette is arguably the most iconic. These long, thin, crusty loaves are proudly displayed in boulangerie windows across the country, but their appeal extends well beyond French borders. Baguettes have found their way into homes and restaurants around the world, loved for their sturdy texture, rich flavor, and endless versatility.

This bread is thought to have its roots in Paris during the 18th century, though the exact origins of the French baguette are a little murky. Some say baguettes were inspired by the similarly shaped Austrian Vienna loaves, which were brought to France during the Napoleonic Wars. Meanwhile, others claim the invention of larger ovens was the catalyst for the development of these easy-to-bake, stick-shaped loaves.

A traditional French baguette is made with just four simple ingredients — flour, water, yeast, and salt. The dough undergoes multiple rounds of kneading and proofing before it's shaped and baked, which helps to create a light, fluffy crumb and subtly nutty, wheaty flavor. It's also typically baked with steam to keep the crust moist, shiny, and golden, and the interior perfectly airy. The resulting loaf boasts a moreish textural contrast, and the bread's robust texture makes it ideal for slicing and stuffing with hearty fillings, like deli meats, cheeses, and crisp salad veggies.