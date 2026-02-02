Chicken Tikka Masala Just Got Easier Thanks To Your Slow Cooker

Forget take-out, this slow cooker chicken tikka masala is a restaurant-quality dish that you can make at home for a fraction of the cost. The slow cooker converts this beloved dish from one that can take hours of prep and require various cooking techniques to a recipe made nearly entirely hands-off.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, chicken tikka masala is an Indian restaurant favorite for a reason. It's made by first toasting aromatic spices, then mixing them with yogurt to make a marinade for the chicken, cooking the chicken in the tandoor oven, and then finishing it off in a layered, sweet and spicy creamy sauce: It's the crown jewel of many a restaurant. In our recipe, we follow much of the same pattern, except we leave out the tandoor and use the long, slow cooking of the crockpot to make succulent, tender chicken pieces that are swimming in a velvety, deeply seasoned sauce.

Topped with a smattering of jewel-red pomegranate seeds, a drizzle of tangy yogurt, and some freshly minced, fragrant cilantro, the dish feels luxurious and looks like you've spent hours making it. And if no one knows that most of those hours involved a machine doing the work for you? That's not our secret to tell.