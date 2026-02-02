Chicken Tikka Masala Just Got Easier Thanks To Your Slow Cooker

By Ksenia Prints
Chicken Tikka Masala with pomegranate seeds and cilantro in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Forget take-out, this slow cooker chicken tikka masala is a restaurant-quality dish that you can make at home for a fraction of the cost. The slow cooker converts this beloved dish from one that can take hours of prep and require various cooking techniques to a recipe made nearly entirely hands-off.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, chicken tikka masala is an Indian restaurant favorite for a reason. It's made by first toasting aromatic spices, then mixing them with yogurt to make a marinade for the chicken, cooking the chicken in the tandoor oven, and then finishing it off in a layered, sweet and spicy creamy sauce: It's the crown jewel of many a restaurant. In our recipe, we follow much of the same pattern, except we leave out the tandoor and use the long, slow cooking of the crockpot to make succulent, tender chicken pieces that are swimming in a velvety, deeply seasoned sauce.

Topped with a smattering of jewel-red pomegranate seeds, a drizzle of tangy yogurt, and some freshly minced, fragrant cilantro, the dish feels luxurious and looks like you've spent hours making it. And if no one knows that most of those hours involved a machine doing the work for you? That's not our secret to tell.

Gather the ingredients for slow cooker chicken tikka masala

ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the marinade, you'll need fresh grated ginger, minced garlic, garam masala, paprika, ground coriander, ground cumin, ground turmeric, yogurt, salt, and boneless chicken thighs. 

For the sauce, you'll need to start with ghee, butter, or oil for sauteing. Ghee, which is regular unsalted butter that has been cooked and clarified of all the milk solids, is the traditional Indian option. If you have it on hand, great — it'll give your chicken tikka masala a more traditional taste and a clear base for the sauce. But if you don't have any, you can use regular butter or your preferred neutral-tasting oil. 

To make the sauce, assemble a diced onion, a can of crushed tomatoes, heavy cream, pomegranate juice, honey, garam masala, and salt, to taste. For serving, we recommend accompanying the chicken tikka masala with cooked basmati rice, pomegranate arils, plain yogurt, and fresh cilantro leaves, though it's also great just on its own.

Step 1: Toast the seasonings

Toasting spices in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Toast the ginger, garlic, garam masala, paprika, coriander, cumin, and turmeric in a dry skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes until fragrant. Let cool.

Step 2: Combine the spices with yogurt

Marinade in large bowl beside chicken Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In a bowl, combine the toasted spices with the yogurt and salt.

Step 3: Marinate the chicken

Marinade and chicken in large bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the chicken and toss to coat. Marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight in refrigerator.

Step 4: Heat the fat

Pan with ghee Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In a skillet, heat the ghee, butter, or oil over medium-high heat.

Step 5: Sear the chicken

Chicken sauteing in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Sear the marinated chicken in batches until browned, about 3 minutes per side.

Step 6: Add to the slow cooker

Chicken in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Transfer to the slow cooker.

Step 7: Saute the onion

Cooked onion in pan besides slow cooker with chicken Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In the same skillet, saute the onion until softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 8: Make the sauce

Chicken cooking in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the onion to the slow cooker with the crushed tomatoes, cream, pomegranate juice, honey, and garam masala. Stir to combine.

Step 9: Cook the chicken tikka masala

Chicken in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cook on low for 4 hours until the chicken is tender. Season with salt.

Step 10: Dice the chicken

Chopping chicken on cutting board beside slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove the chicken from the slow cooker, and chop it into 1-inch pieces.

Step 11: Garnish and serve the chicken tikka masala

Chicken Tikka Masala with pomegranate seeds and cilantro in slow cooker Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Return the chicken to the pot and garnish the chicken with pomegranate arils, yogurt, and cilantro. Serve over basmati rice, if desired.

Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

With freshly toasted spices, a tangy marinade, and tender chicken, a slow-cooker does all the heavy lifting in our delicious chicken tikka masala recipe.

Prep Time
30
minutes
Cook Time
4
hours
servings
6
Servings
Chicken Tikka Masala with pomegranate seeds and cilantro in slow cooker
Total time: 4 hours, 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the marinade
  • 2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 pounds boneless chicken thighs
  • For the sauce
  • 2 tablespoons ghee, butter, or oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ¼ cup pomegranate juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • Salt, to taste

Optional Ingredients

  • For serving
  • 3 cups cooked basmati rice
  • ¼ cup pomegranate arils
  • ¼ cup plain yogurt
  • Fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

  1. Toast the ginger, garlic, garam masala, paprika, coriander, cumin, and turmeric in a dry skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes until fragrant. Let cool.
  2. In a bowl, combine the toasted spices with the yogurt and salt.
  3. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight in refrigerator.
  4. In a skillet, heat the ghee, butter, or oil over medium-high heat.
  5. Sear the marinated chicken in batches until browned, about 3 minutes per side.
  6. Transfer to the slow cooker.
  7. In the same skillet, saute the onion until softened, about 5 minutes.
  8. Add the onion to the slow cooker with the crushed tomatoes, cream, pomegranate juice, honey, and garam masala. Stir to combine.
  9. Cook on low for 4 hours until the chicken is tender. Season with salt.
  10. Remove the chicken from the slow cooker, and chop it into 1-inch pieces.
  11. Return the chicken to the pot and garnish the chicken with pomegranate arils, yogurt, and cilantro. Serve over basmati rice, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 624
Total Fat 45.8 g
Saturated Fat 19.6 g
Trans Fat 0.6 g
Cholesterol 209.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 25.3 g
Dietary Fiber 3.8 g
Total Sugars 17.2 g
Sodium 970.9 mg
Protein 30.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
How does this recipe differ from traditional tikka masala?

Plate with chicken tikka masa besides slow cooker, yogurt and toppings Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Legend has it that the original chicken tikka masala was developed in the 1970s by a Pakistani British man as a way to perk up and flavor overly dry roasted chicken, and millions around the world are thankful to Ali Ahmed Aslam for this contribution. The original chicken in question would have been thighs cooked in a tandoor oven, which had been marinated and flavored by a mix of ground spices.

Our recipe takes a similar approach, but aims to simplify it slightly. Many chicken tikka masala shortcut recipes try to take the chicken preparation entirely out of the equation. A Trader Joe's TikTok recipe uses a store-bought mix of spices and pre-cooked chicken strips as the base, while another takes a different spin by starting off with frozen chicken nuggets. Our recipe tries to stay a bit more faithful to the original by making our own marinade and sauce, starting off with toasted spices, and searing fresh, marinated chicken.

Of course, another main difference in our recipe from the typical approach is that instead of finishing the chicken in sauce in a large pot or pan, we use the slow cooker. This helps us break down any toughness in the chicken and ensures that the sauce develops a deep, nuanced flavor. With our slow cooker approach, you won't find any raw tomato flavor or undercooked chicken. Finally, we elevate our presentation by topping the dish with pomegranate, cilantro, and yogurt, giving this weeknight-friendly chicken tikka masala an appearance worthy of the maharaja.

What adaptations can you make to this slow cooker chicken tikka masala dish?

Plate with chicken tikka masala with yogurt and toppings Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

We love this recipe just as it is, but it's always fun to tweak a recipe and make it your own. To that end, we have a few ideas for changes and additions you can make to this slow cooker chicken tikka masala.

If you want something a bit lighter, you can omit the heavy cream from the recipe and add an equal amount of yogurt or coconut milk in the last ten minutes of cooking — this prevents it from curdling. If you want the creaminess but you're avoiding dairy, coconut cream will give the dish a luxe texture and an amazing nutty scent.

If you can't find pomegranate juice, you can skip it and add a bit of tomato paste. If you go this route, taste the dish and add a touch of lemon or apple cider vinegar for tartness, and sugar, honey, or maple syrup for sweetness, which will more closely resemble the original sweet and tangy flavor. We also love to add a bit of ground cardamom and cinnamon to the dish.

