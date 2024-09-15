While the origins of chicken tikka masala are a bit of a mystery, everyone can agree that it is delicious. Incredibly popular in many countries, chicken tikka masala it is a bit of a fusion dish already, combining traditional Indian cooking and spices with a more British type of tomato gravy. We are adding even more fusion here with this 5-Ingredient chicken tikka masala quesadillas recipe.

This quesadilla recipe from developer Jessica Morone is a perfect blend of Indian flavors and Mexican comfort food, all with just five simple ingredients. Combining chicken, flavorful tikka masala simmer sauce, melty cheese, fresh cilantro, and soft tortillas, this dish offers a fun twist on the classic quesadilla. The tikka masala sauce infuses the chicken with rich, aromatic spices and doesn't require the time and energy to make the sauce yourself. With minimal ingredients and prep work, it's an ideal choice for busy weeknights when you want something tasty without too much of a hassle. Serve these with your favorite dipping sauce or sour cream and enjoy a fusion treat that's sure to become a new favorite.