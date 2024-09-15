Main Ingredients Poultry Recipes Chicken Recipes

5-Ingredient Chicken Tikka Masala Quesadillas Recipe

cut up chicken tikka masala quesadillas Jessica Morone/Tasting Table
By Jessica Morone

While the origins of chicken tikka masala are a bit of a mystery, everyone can agree that it is delicious. Incredibly popular in many countries, chicken tikka masala it is a bit of a fusion dish already, combining traditional Indian cooking and spices with a more British type of tomato gravy. We are adding even more fusion here with this 5-Ingredient chicken tikka masala quesadillas recipe.

This quesadilla recipe from developer Jessica Morone is a perfect blend of Indian flavors and Mexican comfort food, all with just five simple ingredients. Combining chicken, flavorful tikka masala simmer sauce, melty cheese, fresh cilantro, and soft tortillas, this dish offers a fun twist on the classic quesadilla. The tikka masala sauce infuses the chicken with rich, aromatic spices and doesn't require the time and energy to make the sauce yourself. With minimal ingredients and prep work, it's an ideal choice for busy weeknights when you want something tasty without too much of a hassle. Serve these with your favorite dipping sauce or sour cream and enjoy a fusion treat that's sure to become a new favorite. 

Gather the ingredients for these 5-ingredient chicken tikka masala quesadillas

chicken tikka masala quesadilla ingredients on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

As the title suggests, there are only five ingredients necessary for this recipe. To make these quesadillas, you will need to grab boneless, skinless chicken breasts, a jar of tikka masala simmer sauce, flour tortillas, Mexican blend cheese, and cilantro. You will also need some nonstick cooking spray for the pan and olive oil for cooking (since these are things that most people have in their kitchens, they aren't counted toward the five ingredients).

Step 1: Heat a skillet

skillet with oil in it Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 2: Cook the chicken

cooked chicken in a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 7 minutes.

Step 3: Add the simmer sauce

skillet with saucy chicken in it Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the simmer sauce to the skillet and stir until the chicken is coated in sauce.

Step 4: Simmer

chicken in a skillet with simmer sauce Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bring the sauce to a simmer, cover the pan, and then simmer on low for 20 minutes.

Step 5: Preheat the oven

oven preheated to 425 degrees Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While the chicken simmers, preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Step 6: Grease a baking sheet

baking sheet being greased with cooking spray Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Lightly grease a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 7: Add cheese to a tortilla

cheese being spooned onto a tortilla Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place a tortilla on the baking sheet. Cover one half with roughly 3 tablespoons shredded cheese.

Step 8: Add chicken

sauced chicken being added to a tortilla Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add one fourth of the chicken on top of the cheese.

Step 9: Add cilantro

cilantro being spooned over chicken on a tortilla Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle one fourth of the cilantro over the chicken.

Step 10: Top with more cheese

cheese being spooned onto half of a tortilla Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Top with roughly 3 tablespoons shredded cheese.

Step 11: Fold in half

tortilla being folded in half Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Fold the tortilla in half so that the filling is covered by the other half of the tortilla.

Step 12: Brush with olive oil

the top of a tortilla being brushed with olive oil Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Brush the top of the tortilla lightly with olive oil. Repeat steps 7–12 with the remaining tortillas and filling ingredients.

Step 13: Bake

partially baked quesadillas on a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes.

Step 14: Flip and continue baking

fully baked quesadillas on a baking sheet Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Flip the quesadillas over, then continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes, until golden brown.

Step 15: Slice and serve

chicken tikka masala quesadilla being dipped in sour cream Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Slice the quesadillas and serve hot with sour cream or the sauce of your choice.

Can you cook this saucy chicken in the slow cooker or air fryer?

cut up chicken tikka masala quesadillas Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While simmer sauce is originally intended for use in a pan, it can be used in a lot of different methods of cooking. For an even more hands-off way to make this recipe, you can put the unsliced chicken breasts and the simmer sauce in a slow cooker, heat this on low for about 3 hours, then shred the chicken in the sauce and continue with this recipe as written. Cooking the chicken in a slow cooker will infuse the chicken breasts with even more flavor than when you use a pan because it cooks for so much longer. You could also consider covering the chicken in the sauce and baking it in the oven. Just place it in a baking pan covered in foil at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. 

However, you should not try to put anything saucy in an air fryer. The hot air can cause the liquid to splatter everywhere and damage your air fryer. Stick to a pan on the stove, a slow cooker, or the oven for this recipe, and there are plenty of other air fryer recipes out there!  

What other ingredients could I use in these quesadillas?

stacked chicken tikka masala quesadillas Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

You can change up these quesadillas to suit your tastes in a variety of ways. You can cook some onions or bell peppers and add these to the simmer sauce and chicken mixture for extra flavors and textures. If you aren't a fan of cilantro, you can swap it out for parsley or mint. If you'd prefer to use a different cheese or blend of cheeses in these quesadillas, then go for it. 

One of the best ways to change up the flavors in these quesadillas is to swap the simmer sauce with a totally different flavor. There are a lot of options out there, such as sweet and sour, pad Thai, or coconut curry. Using a different flavor can also inspire you to change up the other ingredients in the quesadillas. For example, if you use the pad Thai sauce, maybe you will want to add some peanuts to the filling for an extra crunch. You can really make this recipe all your own! 

