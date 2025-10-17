Celebrate Diwali With This Easy Baked Samosas Recipe

Samosas, small filled pastries originating from South Asia, are a popular street food in countries like India and Pakistan, but they're well known and appreciated in many parts of the world. Though traditionally deep-fried, baked samosas save the day when you want to enjoy these delicious savory treats with a little less fuss. The dough is lighter and crispier when baked, and it provides an excellent contrast to the moist and strongly flavored filling inside — without any of the extra fat or mess of frying in oil.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an easy baked samosa recipe that delivers all the flavors and textures of standard baked samosas, but to make the process simpler, she opted to use packaged egg roll wrappers. In a few easy steps, you can create the signature three-dimensional triangular shape of samosas. You could also make these with other types of ready-made dough, like wonton wrappers for mini samosas, spring roll wrappers (since they are round, you can use the traditional folding technique), premade samosa dough, or even phyllo dough or puff pastry.

Samosas can have different fillings, but this recipe features a classic filling of mashed potatoes, peas, and spices. The filling, spiced with earthy cumin seeds, zesty fresh ginger, citrusy coriander, sweet-spicy garam masala, and chile powder for a bit of heat, is so delicious on its own, you'll have to try hard not to eat it all before stuffing the samosas. If you're avoiding deep-fried foods or just want to try something new, you can't go wrong with this scrumptious baked samosa recipe.