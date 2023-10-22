The Three Types Of Sauces Commonly Served With Samosas

The brown sauce is a tamarind chutney, also sometimes referred to as imli chutney, which is cooked on the stovetop then cooled and strained for serving. Tamarind chutney is made primarily from tamarind paste and also includes ingredients such as fennel seeds, ginger, cayenne, and garam masala (an aromatic spice blend used often in Indian cooking). Another key component is the sugar; this chutney typically uses either coconut sugar or jaggery sugar, the latter of which is a type of sugar commonly used in Southeast Asia and Africa that has a high level of molasses. If you're making the chutney at home and can't find jaggery or coconut sugar in stores, then brown sugar would be the most suitable replacement.

Tamarind chutney is the perfect sauce if you're looking for a take on the sweet and sour sauce. It perfectly blends the two using the tanginess of tamarind and the sweetness of the sugar. There is also some spiciness mixed in there from the small amount of cayenne — if you're making this at home, you can adjust the amount of cayenne to meet your preferences for heat.

Because the two prominent tastes of this chutney are sweet and sour, it would pair well with any samosa that is spicy, which often includes aloo samosas, to balance everything out.