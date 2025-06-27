Our Chicken Egg Rolls Are The Crispy Appetizer Your Party Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egg rolls may have evolved from Chinese-style spring rolls, and they look a bit different than they did several decades ago. The one thing most egg rolls don't contain is egg, but the name may derive from the earliest egg rolls, which seem to have been more like cylindrical omelets. Today's rolls, however, have come a long way in the last century or so, as they're now typically made with a mixture of meats and vegetables inside a crispy crust. Recipe developer Jessica Morone gives us a pretty classic take on the recipe, with a filling made from ground chicken (and no egg), and of course, that deeply rich and satisfying crispy outer crust.

What we love about this recipe is how convenient it is. In addition to the chicken, you simply add a few cups of a frozen stir-fry vegetable mix — no need to thaw. Stir in some garlic and ginger for a hint of pungency, and your filling is good to go. As for the egg roll wrappers, store-bought ones are just fine. With a little easy wrapping and a few minutes of frying, your perfect party appetizer will be all crunchy and hot and ready for dipping.