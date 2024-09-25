This Is How Egg Rolls Actually Got Their Name

Everyone knows and loves crispy, cylindrical egg rolls. Arguably the backbone of any appetizer course when ordering a Chinese meal, these humble treats are a household name. But did you know they are actually called dan gun? According to a 1917 Chinese American cookbook, the name egg roll is simply a translation, a simplified phrase for Western consumers.

You might wonder where the egg aspect actually comes into the dish. There's shredded cabbage, vegetables, and possibly meat, all wrapped up in a blistered wheat flour dough, yet its namesake is notably absent. The truth is that the translation predates the rolls as we know them today. The simple egg roll wrapper recipe is an American-Chinese fusion dish. Originally, the filling would have simply been wrapped up in an egg. While the name continued, this ingredient was phased out over time in favor of a dough alternative and the appetizer became a widespread favorite in its reborn form. It doesn't have to be enjoyed in the first course of a sit-down Chinese meal either; breakfast egg rolls are a fun take to try at your next brunch. Some Americans even incorporate them into festivities like Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners.