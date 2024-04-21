14 Filling Ideas For Egg Rolls, According To Culinary Experts

Egg rolls, wontons, and many other fully-sealed, dumpling-type items are the perfect way to customize filling options, use up leftovers, and experiment with flavor combinations. Just ask cookery school owner, chef, and cookbook author Jeremy Pang. Pang often tells students that as long as they can close their dumplings, they can fill them with whatever they like ... to an extent.

When it comes to the generosity of egg roll fillings, Pang often cautions against overfilling, or you risk losing that ubiquitous and satisfying crunch — not to mention half of your filling in the eating process. "When they're too big, they fall apart," Pang says. "Once you've taken the first bite, they start to fall apart, right? But it's not a burrito; it's finger food."

Who better to turn to for advice on creative egg roll fillings than Pang? Having worked with Pang for many years at School of Wok – his Asian cookery school in London — and on his four popular cookbooks, I've gained many years of first-hand experience across numerous Asian cuisines. Together, we've covered a lot of ground on possible choices for your next batch of homemade egg rolls.

Egg rolls, wontons, or jiaozi wrappers are perfect items to have on hand, tucked away in your freezer. Pull out a pack to feed a crowd, use up leftovers, or entertain yourself or your kids on a rainy day (save the deep frying for the grownups).