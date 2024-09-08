Breakfast Egg Rolls Are A Fun Take To Try At Your Next Brunch

Egg rolls are a staple of Chinese American cuisine, providing a crunchy, savory, deep-fried appetizer to dip in sweet and sour sauce. They've also been co-opted by other American restaurants and cooks who create even more culinary fusions by stuffing their bubbly fried shells with iconic regional fillings; take, for example, these pan-fried Southwestern egg rolls or these egg rolls stuffed with Philly cheesesteak. Transforming egg rolls into a handheld breakfast dish is a novel twist that will wow brunch guests and possibly supply a filling that'll live up to their name.

The transformation depends on the filling and any accompanying dipping sauces, and there's no shortage of breakfast ingredients and dishes for inspiration. Choose between any combination of omelet, scramble, or egg bake ingredients. For example, this recipe for a simple spinach frittata would taste delicious as an egg roll filling. You could convert a classic breakfast sandwich into an egg roll with a scrambled egg, bacon, and American cheese filling to pair with a tangy, creamy comeback sauce.

Or, transform egg rolls into breakfast chimichangas by filling them with eggs, chorizo, potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions to serve with a cooling avocado crema. You can even take breakfast egg rolls in a sweet direction by stuffing them with maple-infused cream cheese, chopped pecans, and roasted apples. Roll them in cinnamon sugar fresh out of the fryer for a textured, sweet, and spiced finish.