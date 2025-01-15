Butternut Squash Malai Kofta (Paneer Dumplings) Recipe
Butternut squash meets classic Indian comfort food in this innovative twist on malai kofta. Imagine biting into a golden, soft dumpling and tasting the sweet, earthy notes of autumn mingling with traditional Indian spices. If that sounds like a dream, it's because it is — this fusion dish brings the best of both worlds to your dinner table.
Malai Kofta, a beloved North Indian delicacy, typically features paneer and potato dumplings swimming in a rich, creamy tomato sauce. Paneer, the star of many vegetarian Indian dishes, if a fresh cheese with a mild flavor that soaks up surrounding spices like a sponge.
Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table has adapted the traditional malai kofta preparation, blending the paneer with cashews and roasted butternut squash to create a delicately sweet, filling dumpling that feels like a pillow. The squash adds a subtle sweetness and vibrant color to the dumplings while still holding true to the authentic Indian flavors and textures. "Northern Indian cuisine is all about those creamy, comforting dishes," says Prints. "This recipe honors that while adding one very American ingredient that feels like comfort food in its own right."
Gather the ingredients for butternut squash malai kofta
If the ingredient list for this North Indian-inspired dish seems long, it's because you'll need different components for the sauce, kofta, and garnish. The sauce calls for cashews, ghee, shallots, garlic, canned tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, smoked paprika, vegetable broth, lemon juice, heavy cream, and salt. The kofta mixture includes butternut squash, vegetable oil, salt, pepper, more cashews, truffle oil, paneer, saffron threads, ground cardamom, and chickpea flour. To finish the dish, have some fresh cilantro on hand and optional basmati rice, for serving.
Step 1: Soak the cashews
To begin the sauce, soak the ½ cup raw cashews in hot water for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Drain and blend
Drain the cashews and blend with ¼ cup water until smooth; set aside.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
While the cashews soak, make the kofta: Preheat your oven to 400 F.
Step 4: Prep a baking sheet
Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 5: Arrange the squash on the sheet
Arrange the chopped butternut squash on the baking sheet and drizzle with vegetable oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 6: Roast the squash
Roast the butternut squash for 30 minutes.
Step 7: Blend the kofta mixture
Blend the roasted squash, un-soaked 1 cup raw cashews, truffle oil, and paneer until smooth.
Step 8: Add seasonings
Mix in the saffron and cardamom.
Step 9: Form into balls
Form the mixture into balls and dust with the chickpea flour.
Step 10: Heat oil
Heat 2 inches of vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to 350 F.
Step 11: Add kofta balls to the oil
Working with a few kofta balls at a time, lower them into the hot oil using a slotted spoon, taking care not to crowd them.
Step 12: Fry
Fry for 2 to 3 minutes, turning once, until golden brown on all sides. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining kofta, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain the oil temperature.
Step 13: Heat a pan with the ghee
To finish the sauce, heat another pan over medium heat with the ghee.
Step 14: Saute the shallots and garlic
Saute the shallots and garlic until translucent.
Step 15: Add the sauce ingredients
Add the diced tomatoes, blended cashews, fenugreek, and smoked paprika.
Step 16: Add the liquids
Add the vegetable broth and lemon juice, then reduce by half.
Step 17: Add cream
Stir in the heavy cream and simmer for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust for seasoning, as needed.
Step 18: Add the kofta
Add the kofta to the sauce and cook together for 5 minutes.
Step 19: Serve, garnished with cilantro
Serve the kofta with plenty of sauce and garnished with the chopped cilantro. Accompany with rice, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|556
|Total Fat
|43.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|63.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.1 g
|Total Sugars
|9.9 g
|Sodium
|761.2 mg
|Protein
|15.9 g
What can I serve with malai kofta?
Malai kofta pairs well with various Indian sides and breads. For a true Indian feast, serve it with fragrant basmati rice or jeera rice to soak up the rich sauce. For bread options, choose from naan, roti, or paratha. These flatbreads are perfect for scooping up the kofta and sauce.
To balance the meal, we recommend adding vegetable dishes, such as aloo gobi (potato and cauliflower curry) or dal (lentil curry). For a refreshing contrast, serve a cucumber raita or a simple kachumber salad. If you're looking for more paneer dishes to complement the meal, consider paneer tikka masala, palak paneer, or matar paneer. These dishes offer different flavors and textures that work well alongside malai kofta.
For dessert, explore traditional North Indian sweets known as mithai. Options include gulab jamun (deep-fried milk solids soaked in sugar syrup), jalebi (deep-fried batter soaked in syrup), or barfi (milk-based, fudge-like squares). Another celebratory dessert is rabri, a thick and creamy confection made from slowly simmered milk. These sweet treats provide a fitting end to a rich meal, balancing the savory spices with their intense sweetness.
Can I make this dish spicy, and what other variations of malai kofta can I try?
Adjusting the spice level of malai kofta is quite simple. The dish itself is not at all spicy. To increase heat, add red chile powder or cayenne pepper to the sauce. For a deeper, more complex spice profile, incorporate fresh green chilies or a dash of garam masala when you cook the shallots and garlic. Some cooks add a pinch of Kashmiri red chile powder for color and mild heat. The creamy sauce tends to mellow out spices, so you may need to add more than you initially think.
As for variations, original malai kofta uses potatoes in place of butternut squash, but there are other regional differences and personal innovations. Some recipes replace potato with sweet potato or yam in the kofta for a sweeter flavor. Vegetable kofta incorporate finely chopped carrots, peas, or spinach into the dumplings. For a nuttier version, increase the proportion of cashews or add ground almonds to the kofta mixture. A Punjabi variation uses cottage cheese instead of paneer.
The sauce can also be modified. Some recipes sub the cream for coconut milk for a South Indian twist. For a tangier version, add some Greek yogurt or a bit more dried fenugreek leaves to the sauce. Experimenting with different spices in the sauce, such as fennel seeds or star anise, is another option.