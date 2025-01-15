Butternut Squash Malai Kofta (Paneer Dumplings) Recipe

Butternut squash meets classic Indian comfort food in this innovative twist on malai kofta. Imagine biting into a golden, soft dumpling and tasting the sweet, earthy notes of autumn mingling with traditional Indian spices. If that sounds like a dream, it's because it is — this fusion dish brings the best of both worlds to your dinner table.

Malai Kofta, a beloved North Indian delicacy, typically features paneer and potato dumplings swimming in a rich, creamy tomato sauce. Paneer, the star of many vegetarian Indian dishes, if a fresh cheese with a mild flavor that soaks up surrounding spices like a sponge.

Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table has adapted the traditional malai kofta preparation, blending the paneer with cashews and roasted butternut squash to create a delicately sweet, filling dumpling that feels like a pillow. The squash adds a subtle sweetness and vibrant color to the dumplings while still holding true to the authentic Indian flavors and textures. "Northern Indian cuisine is all about those creamy, comforting dishes," says Prints. "This recipe honors that while adding one very American ingredient that feels like comfort food in its own right."

