Raita Is The Cool Cucumber Dip To Pair With Grilled Meat
Barbecue is considered as much a cuisine as it is a cooking technique, complete with its own traditions for side dishes and condiments. So, while it might be second nature to reach for the BBQ sauce, consider trying something different next time you break out the grill, like a cooling cucumber raita.
Raita is a traditional Indian condiment made with yogurt that can serve as side dish, dipping sauce, and even a marinade. Raita is similar to tzatziki but has a thinner texture and is arguably more customizable. It's often used to counteract the heat of curries, but you don't need a spicy dish to appreciate it.
The yogurt is creamy without being heavy, so you can apply liberally to kebabs or a lamb burger for extra moisture. The tang from the yogurt and inclusion of fresh herbs give the sauce a brightness that also makes it an ideal accompaniment for summery grilled chicken. This freshness cuts through the heaviness of barbecue dishes, so raita can work well as a side when grilling larger cuts of meat, too.
How to make fresh raita for your home barbecue
As with many traditional foods, there is no one recipe for raita. In India, you will find anything from tomato to pineapple added to the yogurt, but Americans will be most familiar with cucumber raita. To make it, all you need is yogurt, cucumber, cilantro or mint, ground cumin or cumin seeds, and salt.
You want a plain full-fat yogurt for the best flavor but steer clear of Greek yogurt, as it will be too thick. Grated cucumber adds an extra cooling element but also heft and texture, taking raita from sauce to more of a side dish. Split the cucumber lengthwise to remove the seeds, leaving the skin on, then coarsely grate. Using a clean tea towel, squeeze out the extra moisture. Next finely chop the herbs. Mint and coriander are both used in raita, and you can use either one, or a combination of both.
Ground cumin can be added as is for a quick option, but starting with whole cumin seeds and toasting them in a skillet before grinding will make a world of difference to the flavor. Other common spices to add include red chili powder, mustard seeds, curry leaves, or a chaat masala spice blend.
Add all the ingredients to a bowl and stir well, then cover and chill for two hours before serving. Raita can be prepared in advance and will last around 3-5 days in the fridge in an airtight container.