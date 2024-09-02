Raita Is The Cool Cucumber Dip To Pair With Grilled Meat

Barbecue is considered as much a cuisine as it is a cooking technique, complete with its own traditions for side dishes and condiments. So, while it might be second nature to reach for the BBQ sauce, consider trying something different next time you break out the grill, like a cooling cucumber raita.

Raita is a traditional Indian condiment made with yogurt that can serve as side dish, dipping sauce, and even a marinade. Raita is similar to tzatziki but has a thinner texture and is arguably more customizable. It's often used to counteract the heat of curries, but you don't need a spicy dish to appreciate it.

The yogurt is creamy without being heavy, so you can apply liberally to kebabs or a lamb burger for extra moisture. The tang from the yogurt and inclusion of fresh herbs give the sauce a brightness that also makes it an ideal accompaniment for summery grilled chicken. This freshness cuts through the heaviness of barbecue dishes, so raita can work well as a side when grilling larger cuts of meat, too.