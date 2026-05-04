The 3 Best Jersey Mike's Orders Of 2026 (So Far)

While Jersey Mike's popular sub sandwiches are pretty darn excellent as-is, regulars know that customizing one's order makes the meal much more exciting. Many fans like to keep the fun going by sharing their creations on the web, and some of the tastiest orders even get popular enough to form a fanbase. We've scouted the internet to find three unique Jersey Mike's fan creations that have earned major hype in 2026 thus far — and you might be surprised at what we found.

Jersey Mike's is undergoing big changes in 2026, but fortunately, the chain knows not to mess with customers' freedom to order subs however they like. While viral items from the past few years — like the Martian, a Jersey Mike's secret menu sub that turns up the spice — have remained popular, 2026's latest and greatest orders are trending towards the unexpected. In fact, some of them don't even involve bread. Yet, unlike some internet food fads that take custom ordering to the extreme, these ideas actually taste good enough to back up their fame.

Whether you're a newbie to customization at Jersey Mike's (or you just want to branch out of your regular sandwich), the following orders will surely give you a strike of inspiration. Just remember to be extra clear and courteous to staff when placing your request, and you'll be well on your way to lunchtime bliss.