The 3 Best Jersey Mike's Orders Of 2026 (So Far)
While Jersey Mike's popular sub sandwiches are pretty darn excellent as-is, regulars know that customizing one's order makes the meal much more exciting. Many fans like to keep the fun going by sharing their creations on the web, and some of the tastiest orders even get popular enough to form a fanbase. We've scouted the internet to find three unique Jersey Mike's fan creations that have earned major hype in 2026 thus far — and you might be surprised at what we found.
Jersey Mike's is undergoing big changes in 2026, but fortunately, the chain knows not to mess with customers' freedom to order subs however they like. While viral items from the past few years — like the Martian, a Jersey Mike's secret menu sub that turns up the spice — have remained popular, 2026's latest and greatest orders are trending towards the unexpected. In fact, some of them don't even involve bread. Yet, unlike some internet food fads that take custom ordering to the extreme, these ideas actually taste good enough to back up their fame.
Whether you're a newbie to customization at Jersey Mike's (or you just want to branch out of your regular sandwich), the following orders will surely give you a strike of inspiration. Just remember to be extra clear and courteous to staff when placing your request, and you'll be well on your way to lunchtime bliss.
Jersey Mike's Loaded BLT
You don't have to be pregnant to enjoy one wildly popular Jersey Mike's custom order, as evidenced by its wide fan following. The viral "pregnancy sub" is named because it appeals to those avoiding deli meats, which are susceptible to listeria. Originally gaining traction around December 2025, Jersey Mike's fans are still ordering this loaded BLT on repeat, as its combination of salty, smoky, and tangy flavors is downright addictive.
This sub starts with a base of the #1 BLT before adding the chain's signature "Mike's Way" toppings, which includes onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. Then, choose extra pickles, banana peppers, and chopped pepper relish, and request Rosemary Parmesan bread in place of white bread. According to fans, these fresh, briny, and spicy fillings rack up the flavor, so you don't miss the ham, salami, or whatever other deli meats you usually have. The herbal, cheesy bread ties it all together.
Customer feedback on the "pregnancy sub" speaks for itself. "Sooooo freakin good!" one user exclaimed on Reddit. "It was the best thing I've had since I found out I was pregnant!" Another user claims to have eaten it six times during their own pregnancy, suggesting that it's very difficult to get tired of. Diners who aren't pregnant are also converted into fans with one bite. A reviewer on Instagram called the sub "crunchy, tangy, salty, juicy, in literally all the best ways."
Viral Jersey Mike's nachos
We would say this next order is out of the box, but to be more accurate, it's out of the bread and into a box. The viral Jersey Mike's "nachos" have spread all over social media since the beginning of April, and it's perfect for fans who want to enjoy the chain's cheesesteaks in a whole new way. To try this dish, order any cheesesteak, whether it be the simple #17 Mike's Famous Philly or the fan favorite #42 Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak, and ask for it as a "sub in a tub."
This Jersey Mike's ordering hack turns any sandwich into a salad-style dish by tucking the fillings into a container sans bread. The original version of this hack also adds jalapeño peppers, banana peppers, and chipotle mayo, but feel free to dress it up to your liking. Bell peppers, grilled onions, bacon, and extra cheese would all be delicious.
To finish your order, ask for an extra empty tub, then buy a bag of tortilla chips (Doritos or Sun Chips for extra flavor) and arrange them appropriately. Then, pour on that beautiful mess of cheese, meat, and toppings, and you have an "ooey gooey," crispy-crunchy dish with a special Jersey Mike's flavor. Fans love these nachos so much that Jersey Mike's has reportedly put together an info sheet showing staff how to assemble them, as seen on Reddit. Might we see this dish become an official menu addition? If it remains as popular as it is right now, maybe.
Jersey Mike's Club Sub in a tub
Another Jersey Mike's order that's sweeping the web is not only super fun to say, but creative and delicious. The #8 Club Sub in a tub first garnered attention last year, but social media posts about the salad-like dish have recently ramped up. It's also one of the simplest "secret menu" items to request. Ask for the popular cold sandwich — which includes ham, provolone cheese, bacon, and mayo — in a tub, prepared "Mike's Way." The extra veggies and salad dressing-like combo of vinegar and oil balances out the meat and cheese.
You could stop there and enjoy a crunchy, saucy, mighty tasty meal, but most add extra toppings. In the TikTok that originated this viral order, the creator requested pepperoni, pickles, and honey mustard — adding extra fatty, savory protein and punchy flavor — before scooping up the "salad" with spicy dill pickle-flavored potato chips. According to those who have copied the combo, the crispy chips are the perfect partner. Other Jersey Mike's patrons add jalapeños or banana peppers for more tartness and heat.
Besides its sheer deliciousness, many love the #8 "sub in a tub" because it's lower carb yet more satiating than the default sandwich. "[It's] the best thing I have eaten in a long time," one Facebook user deemed it. "Finally, something that actually satisfies me after eating it." It's the ideal custom order for high protein, low-carb, and even gluten-free diets.