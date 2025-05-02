Why Deli Meat Is So Susceptible To Listeria Contamination

You've probably seen headlines like, "Deli meat could be linked to a deadly listeria outbreak" and "10 million pounds of meat and poultry recalled for listeria risk." With the CDC reporting that around 20% of listeria infections end up being fatal and that the virus is the third most prevalent cause of death from foodborne illness, the concerns about listeria outbreaks (and consequential food recalls) are certainly justified. Deli meat, in particular, is making headlines for being highly susceptible to listeria contamination. The reason for that lies in the way cold cuts are processed, stored, and eaten.

In the processing facilities and directly at the deli counter, most of the equipment is shared, meaning it repeatedly comes in touch with different types of meat. That's why bacteria can spread incredibly quickly with these types of meats and why even small amounts of listeria can result in massive outbreaks — leading to recalls of millions of pounds of meat products across the country.

Another issue is that deli meats are kept and eaten cold. Although refrigeration normally slows down bacterial growth, it doesn't have this kind of effect on listeria. These bacteria can actually continue to grow and spread even in cold temperatures. The risk of listeria, therefore, isn't just limited to meat but to all food items prepared directly at the deli counter, including cheeses and salads.