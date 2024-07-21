The Extra Step To Upgrade Your Store-Bought Deli Meats

When it's the middle of the workday, no one's trying to cook raw meat. So, when we want a tasty sandwich with minimal effort, we reach for store-bought cold cuts (especially from Boar's Head and Creminelli) to get a delicious protein fix. As tasty as these slices are straight from the package, there's one way you can take them to the next level flavor-wise, and it's still easier than whipping up a whole meal from scratch. Before you slide deli meat onto your next sandwich, heat it up in a skillet with a little fat and seasonings. The edges of your meat will crisp up and turn nice and golden, and you can seize this opportunity to add more flavor in the form of butter or oil, spices, and herbs. Plus, the heat from your slices can help soften any cheese you add to your sandwich down the line.

There's actually a practical reason to do this as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends warming up deli meat until it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (or becomes steaming hot) to help prevent listeria. In fact, Chrissy Teigen has been known to microwave her slices so she could still down them while pregnant.