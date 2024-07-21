The Extra Step To Upgrade Your Store-Bought Deli Meats
When it's the middle of the workday, no one's trying to cook raw meat. So, when we want a tasty sandwich with minimal effort, we reach for store-bought cold cuts (especially from Boar's Head and Creminelli) to get a delicious protein fix. As tasty as these slices are straight from the package, there's one way you can take them to the next level flavor-wise, and it's still easier than whipping up a whole meal from scratch. Before you slide deli meat onto your next sandwich, heat it up in a skillet with a little fat and seasonings. The edges of your meat will crisp up and turn nice and golden, and you can seize this opportunity to add more flavor in the form of butter or oil, spices, and herbs. Plus, the heat from your slices can help soften any cheese you add to your sandwich down the line.
There's actually a practical reason to do this as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends warming up deli meat until it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (or becomes steaming hot) to help prevent listeria. In fact, Chrissy Teigen has been known to microwave her slices so she could still down them while pregnant.
Meat that can (and should) take the heat
While it's possible to nuke your cold cuts, we'd recommend using either the oven or the stove for maximum flavor benefits. For the former, wrap your slices in foil on a baking sheet after rubbing on whatever seasonings you prefer. Then toss everything in the oven for up to 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Although this method will give you added flavor and warm meat, you'll want to use the stove if you're going for those golden, crispy edges. In this case, place your slices in some warm oil or butter in a pan, then let them sizzle for up to three minutes on each side at medium heat. Depending on how much fat you use, you may want to let them drain on paper towels before eating.
This added step alone will majorly upgrade your lunch, but feel free to keep going. Take a page out of Alton Brown's book by using a combination of hot and cold deli slices, as he does with his bologna sandwiches. Drizzle on a little pesto or chili oil right before you take your meat off the heat. Saute some veggies for your 'wich in all that leftover savory oil, and toast your bread to turn your whole meal into a warm creation. And if you really want to get fancy, head outside and toss your deli meat in the smoker.