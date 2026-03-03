The Big Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026

There's a big reason that you can expect to see big changes for Jersey Mike's in 2026, and it's directly related to the evolving leadership team. Indeed, 2025 was a big year for personnel changes for the Jersey Mike's corporation. It all started with Charlie Morrison's move into the CEO position for the company in April of 2025, following founder Peter Cancro's retirement. And the company is still building its leadership team with a renewed vision for the company.

Morrison is no stranger to the restaurant industry, with 36 years of experience at well-known companies such as Pizza Hut and Wingstop. While Jersey Mike's is doing just fine, Morrison wants to keep it that way and has slowly been bringing in people he can trust to keep the company moving in a positive direction, enhancing and optimizing what already exists. Some have been people he's already worked with before, like COO Stacy Peterson, who worked with him at Wingstop.

In December of 2025, Morrison brought on a new CFO, Michele Allen, following the former CFO's retirement. She has experience working with franchises and is still building a finance team to make sound financial decisions for the company. So, there's still a bit of a shakeup going on in various departments, but a new experience is needed to take on some of the other changes the company plans to take on in 2026.