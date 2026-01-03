How To Try The Loaded BLT Jersey Mike's Fans Are Ordering On Repeat
Sometimes pregnancy cravings turn into viral sensations. One Jersey Mike's sub has been nicknamed the "pregnancy sub" for this reason. "This pregnant mama eats Jersey Mikes every day," confessed a fan on Instagram. Expecting mothers are often advised to steer clear of deli meat, but ordering Jersey Mike's #1 BLT is a way to work around uncooked meats. "I saw someone talk about the viral pregnancy sub from Jersey Mike's on TikTok. It looked pretty good so I decided to give it a try," admitted a customer on Instagram. "This was my first time eating anything from there. I wasn't disappointed."
Made with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, the pregnancy order is made Mike's Way, a particular method of assembly that includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and oregano. To finish the recipe, additional pickles, banana peppers, and chopped pepper relish are thrown into the mix. Additionally, this sandwich is made on Jersey Mike's Rosemary Parmesan bread.
The ordering hack to taste the pregnancy sub has attracted serious attention. Taste tasters have noted that the pregnancy sub is "briny," "salty," and seems to hit every pregnancy craving at once. "It's getting me through until I can have the Italian again!!!" wrote an expecting mother on Instagram. "That red pepper relish is a must," encouraged a fan on Instagram.
Let cravings lead the way
Tangy, pickled ingredients deliver when it comes to mouthfuls of this savory beauty that can tempt even the non-expecting among us. "Not pregnant but ordering," wrote an admirer on TikTok. "[I'm] a man, and not pregnant. This sub actually looks good," added a viewer on YouTube. Others aren't new to the combination. "Hahaha I've been eating this forever," declared a customer on Instagram, and those who first tried the sub while pregnant have confessed post-pregnancy cravings for the specialty order.
The sandwich can be spicy for some and trigger acid reflux in those with sensitive systems. Though some have modified the order — a Mike's Way BLT with mayo, red pepper relish, banana peppers, and American cheese — the love for the sandwich is unabashed. "So glad you enjoyed it as much as me!" encouraged one Instagram user. "A sub sandwich just hits different when you're pregnant." Those who are mindful of their wallets can opt to replicate the sub at home, while those who crave a different one of Jersey Mike's popular subs have noted that it is possible to ask nicely for any of the meats and cheeses to be grilled.