How To Try The Loaded BLT Jersey Mike's Fans Are Ordering On Repeat

Sometimes pregnancy cravings turn into viral sensations. One Jersey Mike's sub has been nicknamed the "pregnancy sub" for this reason. "This pregnant mama eats Jersey Mikes every day," confessed a fan on Instagram. Expecting mothers are often advised to steer clear of deli meat, but ordering Jersey Mike's #1 BLT is a way to work around uncooked meats. "I saw someone talk about the viral pregnancy sub from Jersey Mike's on TikTok. It looked pretty good so I decided to give it a try," admitted a customer on Instagram. "This was my first time eating anything from there. I wasn't disappointed."

Made with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, the pregnancy order is made Mike's Way, a particular method of assembly that includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and oregano. To finish the recipe, additional pickles, banana peppers, and chopped pepper relish are thrown into the mix. Additionally, this sandwich is made on Jersey Mike's Rosemary Parmesan bread.

The ordering hack to taste the pregnancy sub has attracted serious attention. Taste tasters have noted that the pregnancy sub is "briny," "salty," and seems to hit every pregnancy craving at once. "It's getting me through until I can have the Italian again!!!" wrote an expecting mother on Instagram. "That red pepper relish is a must," encouraged a fan on Instagram.