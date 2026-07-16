Jersey Mike's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing These 10 Things

As we've established, the assembly line at Jersey Mike's is serious business. After the slicer has cut your meat or cheese, your sandwich will then move on to the sprinkling stage, which is just a fancy name for the toppings section. At this point, you can ask for your sandwich to be prepared Mike's Way, or you can customize the toppings to your individual taste.

There are quite a few ingredients to choose from at the sprinkling station; as well as all of the ingredients included in Mike's Way, you can also add dill pickles, banana peppers, mayonnaise, hot chopped pepper relish, and jalapeños to your sandwich. If you truly want all of this, feel free to ask your server for "everything." But be aware that saying you want "everything" when really you only want a few of the ingredients is going to annoy your server.

That sounds obvious, right? But, according to Jersey Mike's employees, this is a regular occurrence. "[One of my biggest pet peeves is] when a customer asks for 'everything on it,' and what they really mean is lettuce, pickles, and [Chopped Pepper Relish]," said one Redditor in the r/jerseymikes subreddit. "So you don't want EVRYTHING?"

Another user claimed that customers who say they "want everything" on their sandwich almost never actually do: "99% of the time, the customer does not mean [Mike's Way] + pickles, banana peppers, jalapeños, [Chopped Pepper Relish], mayo, etc. Bonus points for when the customer gets annoyed/confused when you ask for clarification."