Subway Employees Can't Stand These 10 Customer Habits

There are many, many different ways to enjoy a Subway sandwich. In fact, according to the chain, there are more than 37 million possible combinations. It's a mind-boggling amount, and it's enough to give anyone decision paralysis. But if you don't want to annoy your Subway Sandwich Artist, make sure you've battled through this and got your lunch plan straight before you start ordering.

One thing that really gets to many employees is when they've spent time making a customer's order, only to get to the final step, and then the customer decides that, actually, they want more ingredients. In fact, one Reddit user who works at the chain described this kind of behavior as "exhausting" in the r/subway subreddit. It's particularly frustrating when the store is busy and there's a queue forming out the door.

If you're wondering what the big deal is with this, just know that Subway employees are trained to make sandwiches in a specific way, and messing with the system can cause delays. If you're not sure, here's a reminder: Start with your bread choice, before moving on to your main protein, and then go to cheese, veggies, and sauce. If you want more time to think, there's always the option to order ahead on the app.