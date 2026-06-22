Subway Employees Can't Stand These 10 Customer Habits
Subway is the most common fast food chain in the U.S. With roughly 24,500 locations, it's even bigger than McDonald's. In fact, it's nearly twice the size. That means, of course, that Subway has to employ a heck of a lot of people (ahem, Sandwich Artists) to keep its stores running smoothly. In fact, according to Forbes, Subway employs around 300,000 people across the country. And while many of those staff members don't mind the job, plenty wish that sometimes, the customers were a little bit easier to deal with.
Are you a nightmare customer? We scanned Reddit to find out the habits that many Subway employees really can't stand. Some of these things are obvious and relatively rare (don't shout at or threaten staff members, people), while others, we're sorry to say, are pretty common. Actually, they're so common that you might not realize you're doing them. If you want to keep your Sandwich Artist happy on your next trip to Subway, you might want to take notes.
Requesting extra ingredients when the order is nearly finished
There are many, many different ways to enjoy a Subway sandwich. In fact, according to the chain, there are more than 37 million possible combinations. It's a mind-boggling amount, and it's enough to give anyone decision paralysis. But if you don't want to annoy your Subway Sandwich Artist, make sure you've battled through this and got your lunch plan straight before you start ordering.
One thing that really gets to many employees is when they've spent time making a customer's order, only to get to the final step, and then the customer decides that, actually, they want more ingredients. In fact, one Reddit user who works at the chain described this kind of behavior as "exhausting" in the r/subway subreddit. It's particularly frustrating when the store is busy and there's a queue forming out the door.
If you're wondering what the big deal is with this, just know that Subway employees are trained to make sandwiches in a specific way, and messing with the system can cause delays. If you're not sure, here's a reminder: Start with your bread choice, before moving on to your main protein, and then go to cheese, veggies, and sauce. If you want more time to think, there's always the option to order ahead on the app.
Touching the glass
Given all the ingredient choices at Subway, you might be tempted to point to different options to help explain your choices to your Sandwich Artist. But while gesturing and pointing is fine, most staff members don't like it if you actually put your fingers on the glass.
Regular cleaning is part of the Subway Sandwich Artist job description, and when customers consistently make the glass dirty, it means that the staff have to interrupt the day to wipe it down. Some don't mind, but plenty find this habit particularly off-putting. "I really just don't understand why [customers] feel the need to smudge their fingerprints all over the glass," wrote one employee in the r/subway subreddit. Even worse? Actively tapping the glass to get the staff's attention. Another user wrote: "I feel like a fish at Walmart every time [someone] taps on that ... glass."
Some Subway employees have observed customers lean their whole body weight on the glass. At best, this is annoying, but at worst, it's actually a hazard. There have even been incidents when customers have leant on the glass, and the entire thing has fallen down on a Subway employee. The moral of the story? Just stay away from the glass. That's it.
Being on the phone
Most people don't like it if they're trying to speak to someone and they're on the phone. Subway employees are no different. In fact, this habit comes up a lot when staff members speak about their pet peeves.
Firstly, it's rude. When Mashed spoke to clinical psychologist Carla Maria Manly about this particular behavior, she explained that it can make the server feel like you're treating them like a robot instead of a human being. "Whether we're ordering food or getting groceries, it's natural to prefer a mutual interaction rather than a robotic transaction," she said. Rudeness aside, being distracted on the phone while you're making an order can also impact accuracy. This makes everything take longer than it needs to, potentially leading to queues.
Don't be surprised if your Subway Sandwich Artist won't serve you while you're on the phone, as some say they have actively stopped interrupting phone conversations to make a point. Others have taken a different approach, and like to raise their voice instead. "I just like to smile sweetly and holler ['and what veggies would you like?'] It's cathartic really," said one Reddit user in the r/subway subreddit.
Yelling
This one is obvious, but yelling at a service worker is never okay. Like most people in the industry, many Subway employees can't stand this behavior either.
Some will react to yelling by deliberately making a person's sandwich with smaller portions than usual, so if you want a nice lunch, it pays to keep your voice down. That said, others will take the high road. "The more they raise their voice, the bigger my smile gets," wrote one Reddit user in the r/subway subreddit. Some take the approach of talking to angry customers like they're a child, in order to try and placate the situation.
Sometimes, things get even more serious than yelling. Yes, it turns out, some people feel strongly enough about sandwiches to threaten Sandwich Artists with violence. It goes without saying, but this is unacceptable. If you're yelling, threatening, or being unnecessarily unpleasant, you might get kicked out with no sandwich at all. The bottom line? Just be kind.
Not being specific enough about which ingredients they want
Remember when we said there are more than 37 million possible combinations to choose from at Subway? Given the number of options, it helps to be precise and clear about what ingredients you want. If you're vague or not specific enough, you might risk upsetting the Sandwich Artist.
"What really makes my blood boil is when I'll ask somebody what kind of cheese they want and they just say 'white,'" said one employee in the r/subway subreddit. "Like ok cool that narrows it down to American, provolone, [pepper Jack], [Swiss], and mozzarella." It's not just cheese, either; Subway also offers multiple different bread options, over a dozen sauces and dressings, around 10 salad choices, and multiple seasonings. There are also cold cuts, tuna, grilled chicken, seasoned steak — you get the picture.
Being specific is going to make the whole process run a lot smoother, and that benefits both you and your Sandwich Artist. "Customers who give almost no information when asked what they want. It's like pulling teeth with these people, or a twisted game of 20 questions," said one Redditor in the r/subway subreddit.
Eating while ordering
Some Subway employees can't stand it when customers are on the phone while they're placing an order, but for others, the worst thing is when a customer is snacking and ordering at the same time. "Stop eating chips while ordering," said one employee in the r/subway subreddit — a comment that received many upvotes.
There are a few reasons why this might upset your Subway Sandwich Artist. First, the obvious: Speaking with your mouth full, or while you're eating, is rude. If you're feeling a bit snacky and you need something to tide you over before your sandwich, the best thing to do is to wait until you've finished eating before you start your order. And yes, it might seem obvious to some, but according to Subway employees, some customers could do with the reminder.
There's another reason why some people might find this habit particularly annoying. Some people have misophonia, which is when sounds like heavy breathing, tapping, and chewing can lead to involuntary feelings of anger, frustration, and disgust. The condition is actually pretty common, and while often there's little that can be done to prevent these noises completely, to avoid triggering people unnecessarily, it's best to keep eating and ordering separate.
Not giving multiple orders at once
If you're ordering for a large party (or you're just feeling particularly hungry), do your Subway Sandwich Artist a favor and let them know straight away. You might think you're being helpful by allowing them to focus on one sandwich at a time, but often, staff members prefer to make multiple orders in one go because it's more time efficient. "When I'm about to ring them up for a sandwich and they say 'oh I had another order,'" said one Redditor, in a thread discussing pet peeves for Subway employees. "I flatly told one lady who did this 'ma'am I could have made them at the same time.'"
If you've got a lot of orders, many Subway employees would also prefer that you order ahead. In fact, some stores have their own policies about how many sandwiches one customer can order at a time in the store. For some, it's five, but others have higher limits or no limit at all. And again, with multiple orders, kindness will take you a long way. "[The limit] can also depend on how complex the sandwiches are and even how nice you are. If you want me to make your massive order you better be polite," explained one employee in the r/subway subreddit.
Coming in just before closing time
Picture this: You've reached the end of a long day, it's two minutes before closing time, and then a customer wants a sandwich. Frustrating, right? Unsurprisingly, this is one customer habit that gets to a lot of Subway employees. Being self-aware about lateness doesn't help either. "When they are aware they are coming in really late and announce it," said one employee in a thread devoted to Subway employee pet peeves. Another added, "When we're all cleaned up, ready to leave for the night and they barge in [and] say, 'you guys [aren't] closed yet [right?]'"
To avoid disgruntled staff, make sure to double-check your store's closing times before you visit. Some close around 8 p.m., while others stay open until 10 p.m. If you're lucky, you might live close to a 24-hour Subway — in that case, there's no problem at all, and you can order away to your heart's content at any time.
If your local Subway does close in the evenings, make sure to allow extra time. Some will start to shut down the store a little early to allow time for cleaning. They will probably still make you your sandwich, but don't expect to be able to take a seat at a table. "I close 5 minutes early, but if a customer comes in 10 minutes before close I wouldn't turn them away, I just let them know they can't dine in," explained one employee in the r/subway subreddit.
Ordering all the fillings, and then complaining about presentation
One of the best things about Subway is how many options there are on the menu. You can order one of the sandwiches off the menu (one of our tasters tried and ranked them), or you can go to town on all of the veggies and dressings you'd like. If you want to try a bit of everything, that's your prerogative. But there's one caveat: You can't expect your sandwich to look good when it's stuffed to the brim, per some Subway workers. In fact, some can't stand when customers complain about how their sandwiches look, even if they are the ones that order every single filling on the menu. "When [customers] ask for that much it's going to look like a disaster, always," said one worker in the r/subway subreddit.
While some say orders loaded with everything make them frustrated, and even upset, others have developed their own techniques. Adding fewer vegetables is one popular solution, while others say that pushing everything down with a knife is essential. Some recommend being upfront about what's realistic. "Skimp on lettuce and spinach, and if they complain then remind them that there's only so much space on the sandwich," advised one employee to another in the r/subway subreddit.
Complaining to them about pricing
Listen, we get it. Fast food is getting more expensive, and Subway is no exception. In 2025, the chain's Oven-Roasted Turkey Footlong made our list of nine overpriced fast food items. Many fans have also noticed Subway's price hikes and are deciding to boycott the sandwich chain altogether. "It's absolutely nuts, but I can't find anywhere in my area where a sandwich isn't $15-20," said one frustrated Redditor in the r/Millennials subreddit. "I only eat there when they have special promotions."
But it's important to remember that if you do decide to go to Subway, the Sandwich Artists are not responsible for the chain's pricing. Unsurprisingly, many don't like it when customers take out their frustration over menu costs on them. Again, responses to price complaints vary, but many just want customers to understand that they don't have any say in how much sandwiches cost. "'Hey, I don't make the prices!' is always my answer," said one person in the r/subway subreddit. "Usually I throw in the (common sense) explanation of: The price of our product goes up, so does the price of our food. It's happening everywhere."