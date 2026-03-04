The Sandwich Chain That Costs Way Too Much Now, According To Former Fans

The cost of eating out has been getting more painful across the board, but it's been especially tough dealing with the rising cost of sandwich chains. While most people understand a sit-down meal is a bit of a luxury, or that things like pizza and fried chicken are indulgences, sandwiches are mainstays of quick, simple, functional meals — it's the type of food an average working person relies on to fill their stomach at a reasonable price while still remaining relatively healthy. And that's why it's been brutal for fans of Subway to see the chain's recent price hikes.

Social media is rife with people complaining about fast food prices, but lately Subway has been a particular target of ire. There are threads on Reddit popping up constantly with people voicing complaints like, "Subway was barely a value at $5, $14 is out of the question," and "Seriously, for my daughter and I, $31 ... I was like what the heck? For tuna??" While people understand that fast food prices have risen in general, there's something about $14 footlongs that really gets a rise out of many.

Although paying $14 for a sandwich isn't always the case at Subway, prices really have jumped. Looking at the cost of a footlong Italian B.M.T. from various locations across the U.S. (which is middle of the road on Subway's sandwich menu), we found prices were usually between $9.40 and $11 on average. That is up from around $7 on average, before the pandemic. Unfortunately for Subway, it has been victim of both larger scale market forces that have driven up the cost of business and bankrupted many restaurants, as well as the perception that comes from its own ad campaigns of the past.