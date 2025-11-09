How Subway Fans Save Money Every Single Time They Order
With food prices increasing, including at fast-food restaurants, it's no wonder that consumers are looking for ways to save a few bucks, including when grabbing their favorite footlong sandwich at Subway, which is the largest U.S. restaurant chain. Subway fans already know that there are ways to save money every single time they order, and it starts with downloading the Subway loyalty app and signing up for the chain's MVP Rewards program (which you can also do through its website).
You get 250 points just for signing up and can earn 10 points for every dollar that you spend, with a 5% bonus for digital orders. Every 400 points is then worth $2 of Subway Cash you can use towards your order. To make each purchase count more, level up to a higher member tier, which is based on how much you spend per year. For example, spend $200 a year to advance from Pro level and reach Captain, which means you earn 11 points per $1 spent, and $400 a year to reach All-Star to get 12 points per $1 spent. That translates to around 5% back for the Pro level, 5.5% back for the Captain level, and 6% back for the All-Star level.
More Subway bonuses, coupons and deals
Subway MVP members also have access to member-only deal exclusives and coupons, found in the Deals section of the app. These various digital deals and coupons can include getting a 6-inch, a footlong sub or meal, or multiple footlongs for a discounted price, 20% off your order, getting a free drink or cookie with certain purchases, or everyone's favorite BOGO offers. These include buy one get one free, buy one get one for $1, or buy one get one for 50% off. You can also sign up to get weekly text coupons.
The coupons you get may be impacted by how often you use the app. To take full advantage, do check online for additional coupons — websites such as Reddit and Facebook have helpful posts that compile a list of coupons valid for a particular month. Coupons can be used more than once throughout the month, and some coupons get recycled in a semi-regular basis, sometimes with slight variations. As always, not every Subway participates and accepts coupons or rewards, so check ahead with your local outlet before you get your hopes up.