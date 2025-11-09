How Subway Fans Save Money Every Single Time They Order

With food prices increasing, including at fast-food restaurants, it's no wonder that consumers are looking for ways to save a few bucks, including when grabbing their favorite footlong sandwich at Subway, which is the largest U.S. restaurant chain. Subway fans already know that there are ways to save money every single time they order, and it starts with downloading the Subway loyalty app and signing up for the chain's MVP Rewards program (which you can also do through its website).

You get 250 points just for signing up and can earn 10 points for every dollar that you spend, with a 5% bonus for digital orders. Every 400 points is then worth $2 of Subway Cash you can use towards your order. To make each purchase count more, level up to a higher member tier, which is based on how much you spend per year. For example, spend $200 a year to advance from Pro level and reach Captain, which means you earn 11 points per $1 spent, and $400 a year to reach All-Star to get 12 points per $1 spent. That translates to around 5% back for the Pro level, 5.5% back for the Captain level, and 6% back for the All-Star level.