The Largest Restaurant Chain In The US Isn't McDonald's Or Starbucks

When people joke about a chain having a store on every corner, the butt of the joke is usually Starbucks or McDonald's, but neither one is actually the country's largest chain restaurant. Of those two, Starbucks is the bigger one, having almost 17,000 stores in the U.S. at the end of 2024. Despite that McDonald's has it beat in total sales, pulling in over 70% more revenue despite having 3,000 fewer locations. But neither store can match the footprint of the country's number one chain: Subway.

As of the end of 2024, Subway has 19,500 locations in the U.S., 2,500 more than second-place Starbucks. So why don't people think of Subway the same way as those two? It's probably a combination of Subway's recent struggles and the fact that individual locations do far less business. Despite being number one in stores, Subway is only 9th in the U.S. in total sales for chain restaurants. It does only 20% of McDonald's sales, despite having 6,000 more locations. It does only a third of the sales Starbucks does. So while Subways are everywhere, they don't play as big a role in people's lives.

And Subway has been shrinking. It used to be much farther ahead, peaking at around 27,000 locations in 2015. It has expanded overseas, but in the U.S. it has closed stores every year for the last ten years, with the Covid pandemic hitting it particularly hard. But that was far from Subways only problem over the last decade.